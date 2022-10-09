Pro Kabaddi 2022, Highlights: Jaipur Pink Panthers, Bengal Warriors and Bengaluru Bulls emerge victorious

Pro Kabaddi LIVE Score and Updates: That's all we have for you from tonight's matches. Tomorrow, U Mumba take on UP Yoddhas and Dabang Delhi KC take on Gujarat Giants. It's goodbye for now!

FP Sports October 09, 2022 19:30:19 IST
Puneri Paltan and Patna Pirates both bagged 3 points each. Image: ProKabaddi/ Twitter

Oct 09, 2022 - 22:54 (IST)

Oct 09, 2022 - 22:51 (IST)

Tonight's results (9 October) 

Jaipur Pink Panthers 35-30 Patna Pirates 

Bengal Warriors 45-25 Telugu Titans

Bengaluru Bulls 41-39 Puneri Paltan 

Oct 09, 2022 - 22:49 (IST)

A closely fought contest between Bengaluru Bulls and Puneri Paltan, with the Bulls coming out on top eventually, winning the contest 41-39. Second win on the trot for the Bulls. 

Oct 09, 2022 - 22:26 (IST)

Pro Kabaddi League 2022, LIVE Score 

Bengaluru Bulls take 32-22 lead over Puneri Paltan, with less than 10 minutes to go in the contest. Who will emerge victorious at the end of the match? 

Oct 09, 2022 - 22:14 (IST)

The second half is underway in Bengaluru, with the hosts Bengaluru Bulls aiming to consolidate their position. 29-14

Oct 09, 2022 - 22:08 (IST)

Pro Kabaddi League 2022, LIVE Score 

 

Bengaluru Bulls take a 28-14 lead over Puneri Paltan in the third game of the night. Task cut out for the Pune franchise, and all eyes will be on a comeback from them, while Bengaluru will look to consolidate their lead. 

Oct 09, 2022 - 21:52 (IST)

Pro Kabaddi League 2022, LIVE Score 

Neck-to-Neck affair from the third game between Puneri Paltan and Bengaluru Bulls. Scores were level at 5-5 at one stage, but they have gone onto take an 8-6 lead. Meanwhile, Puneri Paltan are down to three men! 

Oct 09, 2022 - 21:41 (IST)

Bengal Warriors have beaten Telugu Titans 45-25 in the second contest of the night. In the final game of the night, Punerip Paltan take on Bengaluru Bulls. 

Oct 09, 2022 - 21:17 (IST)

Pro Kabaddi League 2022, LIVE Score 

Titans' Rajnish is stretchered off after sustaining an injury. It makes matters worse for Telugu Titans who are 13-32 down to the Warriors. 

Oct 09, 2022 - 21:12 (IST)

Pro Kabaddi League 2022, LIVE Score 

The second-half is underway in Bengaluru! The Warriors come into the half as favourites Maninder's raids have helped Bengal Warriors in a big way, whereas Siddharth Desai has struggled for the Telugu Titans. Who will come out on top? 26-11 in favour of the Warriors at the moment. 

Preview: Three matches headline the first Sunday of Pro Kabaddi League 2022 season. Jaipur Pink Panthers face Patna Pirates in the first game (7.30 pm), followed by Telugu Titans vs Bengal Warriors at 8.30 pm and Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls at 9.30 pm.

Jaipur Pink Panthers suffered a narrow defeat to UP Yoddhas, and the insaugural champions will be hoping to get off the mark in the new season with a victory.

All eyes will be on Bengaluru Bulls, who beat Telugu Titans in the first game by a 34-29 margin, and would be hoping to maintain their early run with consecutive wins.

Updated Date: October 09, 2022 22:55:24 IST

