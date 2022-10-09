That's all we have for you from tonight's matches. Tomorrow, U Mumba take on UP Yoddhas and Dabang Delhi KC take on Gujarat Giants. It's goodbye for now!
Pro Kabaddi 2022, Highlights: Jaipur Pink Panthers, Bengal Warriors and Bengaluru Bulls emerge victorious
The second-half is underway in Bengaluru! The Warriors come into the half as favourites Maninder's raids have helped Bengal Warriors in a big way, whereas Siddharth Desai has struggled for the Telugu Titans. Who will come out on top? 26-11 in favour of the Warriors at the moment.
Preview: Three matches headline the first Sunday of Pro Kabaddi League 2022 season. Jaipur Pink Panthers face Patna Pirates in the first game (7.30 pm), followed by Telugu Titans vs Bengal Warriors at 8.30 pm and Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls at 9.30 pm.
Jaipur Pink Panthers suffered a narrow defeat to UP Yoddhas, and the insaugural champions will be hoping to get off the mark in the new season with a victory.
All eyes will be on Bengaluru Bulls, who beat Telugu Titans in the first game by a 34-29 margin, and would be hoping to maintain their early run with consecutive wins.
