Pro Kabaddi 2022 Highlights: Bengal Warriors down Patna Pirates; Dabang Delhi beat Telugu Titans 46-26
Pro Kabaddi League 2022, Highlights: In the final match of the night, Bengal Warriors have it relatively easy against Patna Pirates, beating them by a scoreline of 54-26.
Bengal Warriors vs Patna Pirates line-up
Bengal Warriors: Maninder Singh (c), Vaibhav Garje, Balaji D, Deepak Hooda, Shrikant Jadhav, Shubham Shinde, Girish Ernak
Patna Pirates: Sachin, Neeraj Kumar, Sajin C, Rohit Gulia, Abdul Insamam, Sunil, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh
With five minutes to go, Delhi are running circles around Titans by doubling the points tally. What stood out is Delhi's defence, which didn't let Telugu Titans raider much points. Delhi raiders, on the other hand, have terrorised the opponents' defence. Delhi lead 43-21
Preview: Pro Kabaddi League 2022’s matches keep coming. On Saturday, three matches are scheduled with Jaipur Pink Panthers taking on Gujarat Giants, followed by Telugu Titans facing Dabang Delhi, and Bengal Warriors facing Patna Pirates.
Dabang Delhi KC will be the team to beat, with the franchise yet to lose a match this season following three wins.
