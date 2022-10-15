Pro Kabaddi 2022 Highlights: Bengal Warriors down Patna Pirates; Dabang Delhi beat Telugu Titans 46-26

Pro Kabaddi League 2022, Highlights: In the final match of the night, Bengal Warriors have it relatively easy against Patna Pirates, beating them by a scoreline of 54-26.

FP Sports October 15, 2022 19:31:13 IST
date 2022-10-15

Dabang Delhi KC defeated UP Yoddhas. (Photo Source: Pro Kabaddi/Twitter)

Oct 15, 2022 - 23:02 (IST)

That's all we have for you from tonight's action of Kabaddi. It will be a double-header Sunday tomorrow, so make sure to join us then. Goodbye! 

Oct 15, 2022 - 23:00 (IST)

Tonight's results (15 October) 

Jaipur Pink Panthers 25-18 Gujarat Giants 

Telugu Titans 26-46 Dabang Delhi 

Bengal Warriors 54-Patna Pirates 26

Oct 15, 2022 - 22:57 (IST)

In the final match of the night, Bengal Warriors have it relatively easy against Patna Pirates, beating them by a scoreline of 54-26. 

Oct 15, 2022 - 22:46 (IST)

The Bengal Warriors have taken a sizeable lead over their opponents, almost inching towards victory with less than five minutes to play in the contest. 46-23 

Oct 15, 2022 - 22:15 (IST)

Bengal Warriors take a 26-11 lead over Patna Pirtes after the first half. The Pirates have fallen behind here, and have their task cut out in the second half. 

Oct 15, 2022 - 21:59 (IST)

Bengal Warriors vs Patna Pirates 
Maninder with the early rush for Bengal Warriors as he picks a bonus point followed by an easy toe touch on Neeraj Kumar. Bengal lead 4-1

Oct 15, 2022 - 21:57 (IST)

Bengal Warriors vs Patna Pirates line-up

Bengal Warriors: Maninder Singh (c), Vaibhav Garje, Balaji D, Deepak Hooda, Shrikant Jadhav, Shubham Shinde, Girish Ernak

Patna Pirates: Sachin, Neeraj Kumar, Sajin C, Rohit Gulia, Abdul Insamam, Sunil, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh

Oct 15, 2022 - 21:47 (IST)

Dabang Delhi remains unbeaten with a massive win over Telugu Titans. The defending champions stay on top of the table with a fourth straight win in season 9. Final score: 46-26

Oct 15, 2022 - 21:35 (IST)

With five minutes to go, Delhi are running circles around Titans by doubling the points tally. What stood out is Delhi's defence, which didn't let Telugu Titans raider much points. Delhi raiders, on the other hand, have terrorised the opponents' defence. Delhi lead 43-21

Oct 15, 2022 - 21:25 (IST)

After nine raid points from Naveen stretches Dabang Delhi's lead further, Manjeet's Super raid wipes out Titans' defence. The remaining player was taken out by Vijay, who tackled Vinay for Delhi's second all out of the night. 35-14

Preview: Pro Kabaddi League 2022’s matches keep coming. On Saturday, three matches are scheduled with Jaipur Pink Panthers taking on Gujarat Giants, followed by Telugu Titans facing Dabang Delhi, and Bengal Warriors facing Patna Pirates.

Dabang Delhi KC will be the team to beat, with the franchise yet to lose a match this season following three wins.

Updated Date: October 15, 2022 23:04:06 IST

