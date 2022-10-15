Auto refresh feeds

After nine raid points from Naveen stretches Dabang Delhi's lead further, Manjeet's Super raid wipes out Titans' defence. The remaining player was taken out by Vijay, who tackled Vinay for Delhi's second all out of the night. 35-14

Pro Kabaddi League 2022, LIVE Score With five minutes to go, Delhi are running circles around Titans by doubling the points tally. What stood out is Delhi's defence, which didn't let Telugu Titans raider much points. Delhi raiders, on the other hand, have terrorised the opponents' defence. Delhi lead 43-21

Pro Kabaddi League 2022, LIVE Score Dabang Delhi remains unbeaten with a massive win over Telugu Titans. The defending champions stay on top of the table with a fourth straight win in season 9. Final score: 46-26

Pro Kabaddi League 2022, LIVE Score Bengal Warriors vs Patna Pirates Maninder with the early rush for Bengal Warriors as he picks a bonus point followed by an easy toe touch on Neeraj Kumar. Bengal lead 4-1

Bengal Warriors take a 26-11 lead over Patna Pirtes after the first half. The Pirates have fallen behind here, and have their task cut out in the second half.

The Bengal Warriors have taken a sizeable lead over their opponents, almost inching towards victory with less than five minutes to play in the contest. 46-23

In the final match of the night, Bengal Warriors have it relatively easy against Patna Pirates, beating them by a scoreline of 54-26.

That's all we have for you from tonight's action of Kabaddi. It will be a double-header Sunday tomorrow, so make sure to join us then. Goodbye!

Preview: Pro Kabaddi League 2022’s matches keep coming. On Saturday, three matches are scheduled with Jaipur Pink Panthers taking on Gujarat Giants, followed by Telugu Titans facing Dabang Delhi, and Bengal Warriors facing Patna Pirates.

Dabang Delhi KC will be the team to beat, with the franchise yet to lose a match this season following three wins.