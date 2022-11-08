Pro Kabaddi 2022 LIVE: Bengal Warriors tie with UP Yoddhas, Dabang Delhi KC 24 - 22 Telugu Titans

Auto refresh feeds

The match has been tied. Can you believe this! What an amazing match we have witnessed at the Chattrapati Shivaji Sports complex! UP Yoddhas were leading for the first 30 minutes of the game, but Bengal Warriors came strong in the last 10 minutes and almost defeated the Yoddhas. The Yoddhas, however, held their nerves in the last 2 raids and earned crucial 2 points to tie the match! Multiple all outs, and back-to-back super raids all were on display in the contest. After 40 hard-fought minutes, the teams will share the points!

We are into the second contest of the day! Telugu Titans have won the toss and selected the court.

A slow start to the match as compared to the first match. Five minutes have been played out and both teams are levelled at three points each! Dabang Delhi KC 3 - 3 Telugu Titans

Telugu Titans are trailing behind Dabang Delhi, but they have not lacked the efforts at all. And now they have back-to-back super tackles! Two super tackles and they have inched closer to Delhi.

Four super tackles for Telugu Titans and they have gained the lead once again as almost 16 minutes are done in the first half. The Titans now have 9 tackle points against 5 raid points!

Ladies and gentlemen, you are witnessing a master class of super tackles! Fifth in the match for Telugu Titans, and they have a five-point lead at the end of the first half! Dabang Delhi KC 12 - 17 Telugu Titans

Dabang Delhi now have inculcated an all-out on Telugu Titans. And they have come close to the Titans in the first six minutes of the second half! Dabang Delhi KC 20 - 20 Telugu Titans

Telugu Titans are thriving on super tackles, but Delhi have taken a narrow lead as the teams head into the last 10 minutes. Dabang Delhi KC 23 - 22 Telugu Titans

Day 28 of the Pro Kabaddi League season 9 has two exciting games lined up amidst the season that has been full of excitement and nothing less than an extravaganza.

And the stakes are going to be high as U. P. Yoddhas take on Bengal Warriors in the first match of Tuesday at the Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune.

Bengal won their last game against Gujarat Giants, and have five wins from 10 games, searching for their sixth. The Warriors have a very interesting raiding unit and have been going strong on the back of it. Captain Maninder Singh has led with 103 raid points.

U.P. Yoddhas are a yard on the backfoot with four wins from 10 games. Surender Gill’s sublime form has ensured that he has scored more points (107) than his teammate and record-breaker Pardeep Narwal (90).

After the first match gets done with, Dabang Delhi will face Telugu Titans. Delhi had a fantastic start to the tournament, but lost their path midway and are now settled with five wins and six losses. Their offensive game will once again be their forte.

However, the game against Telugu Titans might prove to be an easy one as the Titans are lingering at the bottom of the points table. And unless the Titans prove to do something dynamic, they might face their 12th defeat of the tournament.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.