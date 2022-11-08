Pro Kabaddi 2022 LIVE: Bengal Warriors tie with UP Yoddhas, Dabang Delhi KC 24 - 22 Telugu Titans

Pro Kabaddi League Dabang Delhi KC vs Telugu Titan
Telugu Titans are thriving on super tackles, but Delhi have taken a narrow lead as the teams head into the last 10 minutes.
Dabang Delhi KC 23 - 22 Telugu Titans
Total points: Dabang Delhi KC 12 - 17 Telugu Titans
Raid points: Dabang Delhi KC 5 - 6 Telugu Titans
Tackle points: Dabang Delhi KC 3 - 11 Telugu Titans
All-out points: Dabang Delhi KC 0 - 0 Telugu TitansExtra points: Dabang Delhi KC 4 - 0 Telugu Titans
Pro Kabaddi League Bengal Warriors vs UP Yoddhas:
Total points: Bengal Warriors 41 - 41 UP Yoddhas
Raid points: Bengal Warriors 26 - 28 UP Yoddhas
Tackle points: Bengal Warriors 9 - 7 UP Yoddhas
All-out points: Bengal Warriors 4 - 4 UP YoddhasExtra points: Bengal Warriors 2 - 2 UP Yoddhas
Bengal Warriors 41 - 41 UP Yoddhas
Day 28 of the Pro Kabaddi League season 9 has two exciting games lined up amidst the season that has been full of excitement and nothing less than an extravaganza.
And the stakes are going to be high as U. P. Yoddhas take on Bengal Warriors in the first match of Tuesday at the Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune.
Bengal won their last game against Gujarat Giants, and have five wins from 10 games, searching for their sixth. The Warriors have a very interesting raiding unit and have been going strong on the back of it. Captain Maninder Singh has led with 103 raid points.
U.P. Yoddhas are a yard on the backfoot with four wins from 10 games. Surender Gill’s sublime form has ensured that he has scored more points (107) than his teammate and record-breaker Pardeep Narwal (90).
After the first match gets done with, Dabang Delhi will face Telugu Titans. Delhi had a fantastic start to the tournament, but lost their path midway and are now settled with five wins and six losses. Their offensive game will once again be their forte.
However, the game against Telugu Titans might prove to be an easy one as the Titans are lingering at the bottom of the points table. And unless the Titans prove to do something dynamic, they might face their 12th defeat of the tournament.
