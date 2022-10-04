Jaipur Pink Panthers haven’t had much success in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) since winning the inaugural edition of the tournament in 2014.

They have only made the PKL Playoffs once, in 2016, and in their previous season, they finished eighth, out of 12 teams.

Arjun Deshwal will be one of the key players in action for the Pink Panthers this season. The attacker won as many as 267 raid points in the previous season, ending as the second-most successful raider of the season, including six Super Raids and 16 Super 10s.

Ajith Kumar, who played for U Mumba last season, will be Arjun’s partner for the upcoming season. Ajith Kumar, too, had a productive season, amassing 259 raid points in the 2021 edition.

Reza Mirbagheri, a defender from Iran, was picked up by the Pink Panthers this season after being bought for Rs 26.80 lakh following a fierce bidding. Also in the Jaipur Pink Panthers side is Rahul Chadhuri, who is one of PKL’s first superstars.

Season-by-season results:

Season 1— Champions

Season 2—Fifth

Season 3—Sixth

Season 4—Runners-up

Season 5—Fifth

Season 6—Fifth

Season 7—Seventh

Season 8—Eighth

Squad:

Raiders: Ajith V Kumar, Arjun Deshwal, Devank, Rahul Chaudhari, Nitin Panwar, Navneet, Bhavani Rajput

Defenders: Sunil Kumar, Abhishek KS, Ashish, Ankush, Sahul Kumar, Deepak, Woosan KO, Lucky Sharma, Reza Mirbagheri, Nitin Chandel

All-Rounder: Rahul Gorakh Dhanawade.

Schedule

7 October | Jaipur Pink Panthers vs UP Yoddhas | Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium

9 October | Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Patna Pirates | Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium

14 October | Haryana Steelers vs Jaipur Pink Panthers | Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium

15 October | Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Gujarat Giants | Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium

18 October | Bengal Warriors vs Jaipur Pink Panthers | Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium

22 October | Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Telugu Titans | Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium

25 October | Puneri Paltan vs Jaipur Pink Panthers | Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium

28 October | Tamil Thalaivas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers | Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex

30 October | Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengaluru Bulls | Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex

4 November | Dabang Delhi KC vs Jaipur Pink Panthers | Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex

7 November | U Mumba vs Jaipur Pink Panthers | Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex

