Jaipur Pink Panthers have inflicted an early ALL OUT on U Mumba, while maintaining a seven-point lead. 16-9

Jaipur Pink Panthers have won 10 raid points in the first half, and after the first half, they have taken an eight-point lead. 19-11 to Pink Panthers.

Ashish is beating by the opposition defebce after coming in for a do-or-die raid in the second half.

Ashish with an empty raid for U Mumba. Pink Panthers with just a four-point lead over Mumbai. 22-18

Jaipur Pink Panthers go second in the points table with a 32-22 win over U Mumba, who remain fourth.

In the second match, Telugu Titans currently hold a 7-6 lead over South Indian rivals Bwngaluru Bulls. Still early minutes in the game.

The Telugu Titans take a very narrow lead of 19-18 against Bengaluru Bulls in the first half of the Southern Derby. All to play for in the second half

A bit more than 10 minutes to go in the contest, and Bengaluru have seemed to get back on track. 34-25 lead to Bengaluru

That's all we have for you from tinight's PKL. There's another double-header lined up tomorrow. Until then, it's goodbye!

Preview: Jaipur Pink Panthers and U Mumba will battle it out for top spot in Pro Kabaddi League 2022 when both teams come face-to-face in a league contest in Pune on Tuesday.

Both the Pink Panthers and U Mumba have played 13 matches each, with both having won eight and lost five. Both teams have 43 points so far. The Pink Panthers are third in the standings, while U Mumba are fourth, with the score difference separating the two sides.

Telugu Titans face Bengaluru Bulls in a South Indian derby in Tuesday’s second match.