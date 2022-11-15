That's all we have for you from tinight's PKL. There's another double-header lined up tomorrow. Until then, it's goodbye!
Pro Kabaddi 2022 Highlights: Jaipur Pink Panthers beat U Mumba, while Telugu Titans lose to Bengaluru Bulls.
Preview: Jaipur Pink Panthers and U Mumba will battle it out for top spot in Pro Kabaddi League 2022 when both teams come face-to-face in a league contest in Pune on Tuesday.
Both the Pink Panthers and U Mumba have played 13 matches each, with both having won eight and lost five. Both teams have 43 points so far. The Pink Panthers are third in the standings, while U Mumba are fourth, with the score difference separating the two sides.
Telugu Titans face Bengaluru Bulls in a South Indian derby in Tuesday’s second match.
