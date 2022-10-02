Gujarat Giants are among the late entrants in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL), having been originally introduced in the fifth season (2017) as Gujarat Fortunegiants.

The Adani Wilmar-owned side, however, among the most consistent teams in the history of the elite Kabaddi tournament with one of the highest success rates. The side currently led by Sunil Kumar Malik and coached by Manpreet Singh finished runners-up in each of the first two seasons after finishing on top of their group. They stuttered in the final hurdle though on both occasions, losing to Patna Pirates and Bengaluru Bulls respectively, the latter collecting their first title.

Gujarat had an underwhelming run in the seventh season for a change as they finished ninth in a 12-team table, winning their first three games on the trot before losing the next six and eventually finishing with seven wins out of 22 games.

The disappointment of 2019 however, turned out to be a one-off for the side as they would reach the playoffs once again once the tournament returned to action in 2021-22. The side went as far as Eliminator 2 before bowing out after a 29-49 loss to Bengaluru Bulls.

Raider Sonu was Gujarat’s Elite Retained Player in the Player Auction this year while the side went for Koreans Dong Geon Lee and Young Chang Ko for Rs 20 lakh and 10 lakh respectively among their notable purchases. They also shelled out Rs 40 lakh for Bengal Warriors defender Rinku Narwal, their most expensive purchase of the auction.

Gujarat Giants Season by Season results

Season 5 – Runners-up (Zone A toppers)

Season 6 – Runners-up (Zone A toppers)

Season 7 – Ninth Position

Season 8 – Fourth Position (Eliminator 2)

Gujarat Giants squad:

Raiders: Chandran Ranjit, Mahendra Rajput, Dong Geon Lee, Purna Singh, Sonu, Pardeep Kumar, Rakesh, Gaurav Chhikara, Sohit, Sonu Singh, Sawin

Defenders: Vinod Kumar, Young Chang Ko, Rinku Narwal, Baldev Singh, Sourav Gulia, Sandeep Kandola, Manuj, Kapil, Ujjval Singh

All-rounders: Arkam Shaikh, Parteek Dhaiya, Rohan Singh, Shankar Gadai

Gujarat Giants Schedule:

8 October | Gujarat Giants vs Tamil Thalaivas | Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium

10 October | Gujarat Giants vs Dabang Delhi | Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium

14 October | Gujarat Giants vs Puneri Paltan | Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium

15 October | Gujarat Giants vs Jaipur Pink Panthers | Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium

19 October | Gujarat Giants vs UP Yoddhas | Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium

22 October | Gujarat Giants vs Haryana Steelers | Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium

26 October | Gujarat Giants vs U Mumba | Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium

29 October | Gujarat Giants vs Telugu Titans | Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex

31 October | Gujarat Giants vs Patna Pirates | Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex

5 November | Gujarat Giants vs Bengal Warriors | Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex

6 November | Gujarat Giants vs Bengaluru Bulls | Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex

