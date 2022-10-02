Pro Kabaddi 2022: Gujarat Giants squad, schedule, results each season
Gujarat Giants, originally called Gujarat Fortunegiants, are among the late entrants in the Pro Kabaddi League and also among its most consistent teams with one of the highest winning rates.
Gujarat Giants are among the late entrants in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL), having been originally introduced in the fifth season (2017) as Gujarat Fortunegiants.
The Adani Wilmar-owned side, however, among the most consistent teams in the history of the elite Kabaddi tournament with one of the highest success rates. The side currently led by Sunil Kumar Malik and coached by Manpreet Singh finished runners-up in each of the first two seasons after finishing on top of their group. They stuttered in the final hurdle though on both occasions, losing to Patna Pirates and Bengaluru Bulls respectively, the latter collecting their first title.
Gujarat had an underwhelming run in the seventh season for a change as they finished ninth in a 12-team table, winning their first three games on the trot before losing the next six and eventually finishing with seven wins out of 22 games.
The disappointment of 2019 however, turned out to be a one-off for the side as they would reach the playoffs once again once the tournament returned to action in 2021-22. The side went as far as Eliminator 2 before bowing out after a 29-49 loss to Bengaluru Bulls.
Raider Sonu was Gujarat’s Elite Retained Player in the Player Auction this year while the side went for Koreans Dong Geon Lee and Young Chang Ko for Rs 20 lakh and 10 lakh respectively among their notable purchases. They also shelled out Rs 40 lakh for Bengal Warriors defender Rinku Narwal, their most expensive purchase of the auction.
PKL auction: Who went where and for how much – complete list of players sold
Gujarat Giants Season by Season results
Season 5 – Runners-up (Zone A toppers)
Season 6 – Runners-up (Zone A toppers)
Season 7 – Ninth Position
Season 8 – Fourth Position (Eliminator 2)
Gujarat Giants squad:
Raiders: Chandran Ranjit, Mahendra Rajput, Dong Geon Lee, Purna Singh, Sonu, Pardeep Kumar, Rakesh, Gaurav Chhikara, Sohit, Sonu Singh, Sawin
Defenders: Vinod Kumar, Young Chang Ko, Rinku Narwal, Baldev Singh, Sourav Gulia, Sandeep Kandola, Manuj, Kapil, Ujjval Singh
All-rounders: Arkam Shaikh, Parteek Dhaiya, Rohan Singh, Shankar Gadai
Gujarat Giants Schedule:
8 October | Gujarat Giants vs Tamil Thalaivas | Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium
10 October | Gujarat Giants vs Dabang Delhi | Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium
14 October | Gujarat Giants vs Puneri Paltan | Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium
15 October | Gujarat Giants vs Jaipur Pink Panthers | Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium
19 October | Gujarat Giants vs UP Yoddhas | Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium
22 October | Gujarat Giants vs Haryana Steelers | Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium
26 October | Gujarat Giants vs U Mumba | Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium
29 October | Gujarat Giants vs Telugu Titans | Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex
31 October | Gujarat Giants vs Patna Pirates | Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex
5 November | Gujarat Giants vs Bengal Warriors | Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex
6 November | Gujarat Giants vs Bengaluru Bulls | Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Legends League Cricket 2022: Parthiv Patel, bowlers help Gujarat Giants edge Manipal Tigers for second win on the trot
While Gujarat Giants consolidate top spot with four points (two wins), the Tigers lie bottom of the table after two defeats in as many games.
Legends League Cricket 2022: Want to entertain fans once again with my batting, says Sehwag
Virender Sehwag is keen to impress his fans once again by scoring runs for Gujarat Giants.
Legends League Cricket 2022: Kevin O' Brien's century propels Gujarat Giants to three-wicket win over India Capitals
Ashley Nurse’s 43-ball 103 eventually went in vain for the Capitals, and was later overshadowed by Kevin O’ Brien’s 106 for the Giants.