Deepak Niwas Hooda is one of the best-known names in Pro Kabaddi. With an awe-inspiring 943 points earned over the course of 123 games played, his consistency and ability are almost unrivalled, with only a couple of other athletes boasting superior records in the sport.

So perhaps it's a little strange, that as we head towards a new season of the Pro Kabaddi League, Hooda finds himself without a team, after being let go by the Jaipur Pink Panthers, but the 27-year-old is taking everything in his stride. "I am looking forward to the auction and I’m positive to be part of a team in Season 8," Hooda told Firstpost.com, adding, "It’s a mix of nervousness and excitement ahead of the auctions – I will be following the auction closely with my family – they have been praying and hoping for a good season for me."

The upcoming auction ahead of the season will likely see a string of suitors emerge for Hooda, who continues to be one of the most sought-after names in the sport, but by his own admission, he doesn't have any preferences. "The auctions have always been the highlight of the PKL seasons. This season has so much incredible talent up for grabs. I am excited to witness the auctions and wherever I go, I intend to give it my best."

Like most other athletes in the sport, Hooda will be returning to action after a very long COVID-19 -enforced break, with the last real action for kabaddi having come all the way back in October 2019, when the previous season ended. "The sports industry has taken a hit due to the pandemic, however, with the resumption of PKL, we are all excited to finally be able to put our skills and training to test. I don’t think my career has been affected due to the pandemic, it was paused and now is set to resume. It was difficult for all of us to get accustomed to the lockdown period, but I have made the most out of it as my training never stopped," said Hooda.

"I've also been spending time with family back home and it has helped me keep calm and ground myself. I have been on a strict disciplined diet for the past two months, and constantly working on polishing my skills. Playing in the PKL has been a major highlight of my career and it gives me an adrenaline rush," he added.

When asked how he spent the almost two-year period between Season 7 and the upcoming edition of the Pro Kabaddi League, Hooda said he put all of his effort into his training. "It only comprised of a lot of training and looking after my physical health and mental health. Mashal Sports has helped us by providing the necessary training via virtual camps. My fiercest competition has been myself and I always aim to better my best. I have been working on special techniques of raiding and upgrading my defending skills during the extended period without competition. My coach has helped me gain more perspective towards the game and I am confident to take on the new season."

Speaking about the slightly unusual circumstances in which the tournament will have to be played due to COVID-19 restrictions, Hooda said that the absence of fans will be the most difficult change to get used to. "The absence of fans will be felt across the stadium. The cheers and the chants always kept us going and forced us to push ourselves beyond our boundaries," said Hooda.

He also admitted that life in a bio-bubble could be challenging, but welcomed it, saying, "it will be a new experience, but challenges are part and parcel of every sport conducted during the pandemic. We do have various arrangements made to ensure maximum safety and comfort while delivering our best. I'm sure involved will be cautious at every step and will have considered these things in advance."

