Pro Kabaddi 2020 postponed indefinitely, to resume 'once safe', says organisers

Pro Kabaddi 8 has been postponed indefinitely and will take place next year when it is safe to do so, said the organisers in a tweet.

Eighth season of the Pro Kabaddi has been postponed indefinitely due to COVID-19 pandemic, the league organisers announced on Saturday. The franchise-based event was originally scheduled to be held in July-September but didn't take place owing to the pandemic.

“Under the current circumstances and keeping in mind the official guidelines and health and safety of players in the context of an indoor contact sport, we regret the postponement of Season 8 of PKL. We will be back next year once it’s safe to resume,” the statement on their official Twitter handle read.

In response to the inevitable development, Deepak Niwas Hooda, captain of the Indian team and part of the Jaipur Pink Panthers franchise, welcomed the move. “This decision by Pro Kabaddi to safeguard their players is highly appreciated. We hope our fans understand this situation and will keep supporting us always,” he wrote on social media.

Puneri Paltan coach and former player Anup Kumar also backed the decision to postpone the season until 2021.

“In these difficult times, this is the right call by Pro Kabaddi for (the safety of) the players. Kabaddi will return soon to cheer its fans,” Anup wrote.

Paltan franchise wrote on Twitter, ".@PuneriPaltan will come back stronger than ever."

Seventh edition of Pro Kabaddi, which ended in October 2019, was won by Bengal Warriors after beating Dabang Delhi in the final. This was the Warriors' first-ever title and became the fifth different winners following Jaipur Pink Panthers, U Mumba, Patna Pirates and Bengaluru Bulls.