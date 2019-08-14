Pro Kabaddi 2019: Vikash Kandola stars as Haryana Steelers win; Bengal Warriors deny Gujarat Fortunegiants home victory

Ahmedabad: Raider Vikash Kandola starred yet again as Haryana Steelers beat UP Yoddha 36-33 in the Pro Kabaddi League on Wednesday.

With the win, Steelers move into the top six in the points table. Yoddha grabbed three quick points at the start of the match but Steelers raider Kandola exuded confidence. Soon Steelers were in the lead and Vikash was having a good day in the Yoddha's side of the pitch.U.P.

Yoddha started strongly thanks to a two-point raid by Monu Goyat, which was followed up with a successful Nitesh Kumar tackle. Haryana Steelers got on the scoreboard moments later courtesy of a tackle by Ravi Kumar.

Kandola made his presence felt and combined well with Prashanth Kumar Rai as Haryana Steelers began scoring raid points to tie the contest at 5-5.

Haryana Steelers then moved into the lead with Kandola breaking through UP Yoddha's defence. They enforced the first All-Out of the game on U.P. Yoddha in the 13th minute to take a 7-11 lead and looked to build on their advantage before half time.

However, successful raids by Shrikant Jadhav and a successful tackle by Nitesh ensured that didn't happen, as Haryana Steelers took just a 16-12 lead into the break.

Kandola starred for Haryana Steelers with a Super 10 performance.

Bengal Warriors deny Gujarat Fortunegiants home victory

A thrilling Sunil Kumar-led comeback by Gujarat Fortunegiants in the second half fell just short as Bengal Warriors held on to win by a scoreline of 28-26 in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. K. Prapanjan successfully managed to score in the buzzer raid to help Bengal Warriors climb to the second spot in the standings.

Bengal Warriors outscored the Gujarat Fortunegiants in a match led by their raiders. Bengal scored 16 raid points in the match and they won the battle against the Gujarat defence

K Prapanjan was the lead raider for the team. He scored 8 raid points in 16 raids against Gujarat, the team that he played for in season 6.