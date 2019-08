Pro Kabaddi 2019: UP Yoddha register second tie of season, hold Tamil Thalaivas to 28-28 draw

Patna: UP Yoddha registered their second tie of the year, holding Tamil Thalaivas to an exciting 28-28 draw in a Pro Kabaddi League Season 7 match here on Wednesday.

The contest began with Tamil Thalaivas getting on the scoreboard first. UP Yoddha didn’t have to wait for too long for their opening point either. Both teams looked to stay within touching distance of each other and were tied at 3-3 after the first five minutes.

Yoddha then went on to assume control of the match soon after courtesy of a few successful raids by Shrikant Jadhav and Monu Goyat as well as a couple of successful tackles. Yoddha’s charge resulted in the first All-Out of the match on Tamil Thalaivas and gave them a 10-5 lead over the southerners.

Tamil Thalaivas fought back and chipped away at Yoddha’s lead thanks to robust tackles from Manjeet Chhillar and swift raids from Rahul Chaudhari. Yoddha’s defence also held firm and ensured that they kept their five-point lead intact as they went into the break with a 16-11 lead.

They defended in resolute fashion and made it difficult for Tamil Thalaivas to enforce the decisive All-Out. Successive Super Tackles, in fact, opened up a 23-17 lead for Yoddha at one stage. However, a successful two-point raid by Shabeer Bapu and another Manjeet tackle finally inflicted the All-Out on Yoddha and tied the score at 23-23 with a little over eight minutes to play.

Successful raids from Rishank Devadiga and Monu brought Yoddha into the match. However, raids by Chaudhari and Bappu cancelled out the raid points from their counterparts and set up a nervy finish with the score tied at 26-26 with three minutes left in the game. In the end, neither team could emerge victorious after Thakur picked up a touch point on the buzzer raid as both teams shared the spoils.

With inputs from PTI and PKL