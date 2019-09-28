Pro Kabaddi 2019: Sonu Jaglan, Rohit Gulia help Gujarat Fortunegiants outplay hapless Tamil Thalaivas

Panchkula: Gujarat Fortunegiants thrashed Tamil Thalaivas 50-21 in a lop-sided Pro Kabaddi League match at the Tau Devi Lal stadium at Panchkula on Saturday.

Rohit Gulia (11 points) and Sonu Jaglan (15 points) secured super 10s (awarded for 10 or more raid points) for Gujarat Fortunegiants as Tamil Thalaivas once again failed to impress on the mat.

This was the third time Thalaivas defence conceded 50 or more points in a match this season.

The half was completely dominated by the Gujarat side, which came as no surprise considering the winless run of Tamil Thalaivas.

Manjeet Chhillar missed out from the starting lineup for the team from Chennai but the newcomers brought no change in fortunes for the star-studded team as they continued to leak points.

Gulia and Jaglan picked points at ease for the Gujarat team while in defence Vinod Kumar and Pankaj kept successfully tackling Thalaivas' raiders Rahul Chaudhari and Ajith Kumar.

The Gujarat side secured their first all-out in the 10th minute of the match to open up a seven-point lead.

The first half ended athe scoreline 20-9 in favour of the Gujarat side.

The second half continued in the same vein with the Thalaivas offering very little in defence and attack.

Jaglan and Gulia raced to their super 10s as Gujarat inflicted two all-outs in quick succession (sixth and 12th minute of the half).

Rahul Chaudhari reached a milestone of 1,000 PKL points with seven minutes left in the match but that was perhaps the only positive story in yet another hapless performance by the Thalaivas.

The Gujarat raiders and defenders continued to pick up points at will and crossed the 50-point mark in the last minute to secure a comprehensive win to keep their chances of a play-off berth still alive.