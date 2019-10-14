Pro Kabaddi 2019 Playoffs LIVE Streaming: When and where to watch PKL Season 7 Playoffs Games Live Coverage and Telecast Online

Ahmedabad: After 132 matches in the group stages, the 2019 edition of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) is its business end as the knockout stages commence from Monday (14 October). While Dabang Delhi KC and Bengal Warriors will directly play the semi-finals, UP Yoddha, Haryana Steelers, U Mumba and Bengaluru Bulls have to take the longer route through the eliminators to proceed further.

Defending champions Bengaluru Bulls will face UP Yoddha in the first eliminator of the PKL playoffs at the EKA Arena by TransStadia in Ahmedabad on Monday. Both the teams have squared off a couple of times this season and UP Yoddha have emerged victorious on both occasions. They won 35-33 the first time and 45-33 in their second meeting, which was also their final game of the league stage.

UP Yoddha had a poor start to their campaign this season with just three wins out of the first 10 matches. However, they made a fine comeback, winning 10 of their remaining 12 matches and picking up 52 points out of a possible 60 to finish third in the league standings and qualify for the playoffs for the third season running.

On the other hand, reigning champions Bengaluru Bulls started the season with some flair, notching up four wins in five matches before a somewhat lean patch saw them win just two in the next seven. They managed four wins and a tie in their subsequent seven matches to qualify for the playoffs.

The second eliminator of PKL playoffs at the EKA Arena by TransStadia in Ahmedabad on Monday will see season two champions U Mumba take on Haryana Steelers. The two teams have squared off a couple of times this season and both have shared the spoils. Haryana Steelers had a 30-27 victory in Match 49 while U Mumba won 39-33 in Match 130.

Where will the two eliminators of the playoffs take place?

The matches UP Yoddha vs Bengaluru Bulls and U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers will be played at EKA Arena by Transstadia in Ahmedabad.

What time will the first eliminator of the playoffs between UP Yoddha vs Bengaluru Bulls start?

The first eliminator of PKL 2019 between UP Yoddha and Bengaluru Bulls is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM.

What time will the second eliminator of the playoffs between Dabang Delhi vs U Mumba start?

The second eliminator of PKL 2019 between U Mumba and Haryana Steelers is scheduled to start at 8:30 PM.

Which TV channels will telecast the PKL 2019 eliminators?

Both the PKL 2019 eliminators will be live telecast on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.

How do I watch the PKL 2019 eliminators online?

The live streaming of the eliminators UP Yoddha vs Bengaluru Bulls and U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers will be available on Hotstar.