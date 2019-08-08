Pro Kabaddi 2019: Pawan Sehrawat stars as Bengaluru Bulls hammer Telugu Titans to post third straight win

Patna: Bengaluru Bulls' on Thursday posted their third straight win, defeating Telugu Titans 47-26 in a Pro Kabaddi League Season 7 match at the Patliputra Indoor Stadium.

The star raiders on both teams were off to a fine start, with Rohit Kumar and Sehrawat combining to score their team’s first three points, while Siddharth Desai answered with a couple of his own for Telugu Titans. Desai’s two-point raid in the third minute of the match left Bengaluru Bulls with just two men on the mat, but a brilliant Super Tackle from Sehrawat followed by a successful raid helped his team regain momentum.

Sehrawat added a couple of more points to his tally, which reduced Telugu Titans down to just three men on the mat, but they Super-Tackled Rohit Kumar to cut their deficit down to two. A couple of two-point raids in succession by Sehrawat and Rohit helped Bengaluru Bulls inflict the game’s first All-Out and give themselves a nine-point cushion. Telugu Titans responded strongly as Armaan scored the first Super Raid of the night, but three straight successful raids by Bengaluru Bulls negated the effect of that effort and teams headed into the half-time break with Bengaluru Bulls leading 21-14.

Telugu Titans’ defence started the second half by pinning down Rohit Kumar, but what followed was a run of four successive points for Bengaluru Bulls that left Telugu Titans with just a solitary man on the mat. Bengaluru Bulls’ defence made no mistake in tackling the raider and inflicting a second All-Out on Telugu Titans.

Telugu Titans then reduced their opponents to just three on the mat through a few quick raids. But a Super Tackle by Mahender Singh followed by a two-point raid from Sehrawat put Bengaluru Bulls up by 14. Telugu Titans managed to reduce Bengaluru Bulls down to just three men yet again, but a spell of four Super Tackles in four minutes by Bengaluru Bulls’ defence not only kept the All-Out at bay but also increased their team’s lead to 20 with under three minutes left in the contest. Mahender wrapped up his stellar performance by scoring his seventh tackle point of the night right before the final whistle, which confirmed a third straight win for Bengaluru Bulls.

With inputs from PTI.