Pro Kabaddi 2019: Patna Pirates pip Jaipur Pink Panthers by 3 points, keep PKL playoff hopes alive

Kolkata: Record-breaker Sandeep Narwal was once again at his best as Patna continued their winning momentum, edging out Jaipur Pink Panthers 36-33 in a thrilling Pro Kabaddi League fixture on Thursday.

Coming on the back of a big victory against Tamil Thalaivas here on Monday, three-time champions Patna thus picked their second win in a row to jump from rock bottom to ninth place in the 12-team table and keep their playoff hopes alive.

Patna now have 30 points, while the Jaipur outfit remained in top-six with 42 points, having played 15 matches each.

Captain Narwal led by example with 14 raid points as he was ably supported by Jang Kun Lee (eight points) as the Korean made a fine comeback to the side to put up a formidable attack.

However, it was Pink Panthers who took a slender one-point lead at half time and challenged them till the final minute of the match when Deepak Niwas Hooda ousted Narwal with the score reading 33-32 in favour of Patna.

But a clever bonus point by Lee, followed by a smart tackle by Neeraj Kumar helped Patna open up a two-point cushion in the final minute to seal their fifth win of the seventh season.

Patna's fragile defence also seemed to be a concern as they squandered an opportunity to inflict an All-Out on the Pink Panthers.

Sandeep Dhull then pulled off a mighty Super Tackle with 10 minutes still to go for the half time to start a revival for the Jaipur side as the Pirates had an implosion.

But a late surge by Narwal ensured the three-time champions remained in better shape as the sides went into the break with scores at 15-14 in favour of the Pink Panthers.

Amit Hooda joined Sandeep Dhull in the Super Tackle party as Jaipur began the half on a high.

But Lee chipped in with vital points for Patna as they eventually clinched that All-Out in the eighth minute of the second-half.

Despite the All-Out, the Pink Panthers had a one-point lead, thanks largely to their raiders who always picked up the Bonus Points when on offer.

Pardeep Narwal picked his Super 10 with nine minutes remaining while Jaipur's Dhull secured his High 5 with a mighty tackle on Narwal.

Patna's three-point lead was evened out by Sushil Gula's three-point Super Raid for the Pink Panthers as the match entered the final minutes with the teams par on points.