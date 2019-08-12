Pro Kabaddi 2019 Live Score, UP Yoddha vs Bengaluru Bulls at Ahmedabad: Bengaluru look to get back to winning ways against UP

Click here to follow all live action from the Pro Kabaddi League match between UP Yoddha and Bengaluru Bulls

After their narrow loss against Haryana Steelers on Sunday, Bengaluru Bulls have the opportunity to bounce back immediately when they take on UP Yoddha at the EKA Arena by TransStadia in Ahmedabad on Monday. UP Yoddha have won just one of their opening six matches in Pro Kabaddi Season 7 and will be eager to get another victory under their belt after a winless run of three games that featured two ties and a loss. Bengaluru Bulls, on the other hand, were edged out by Haryana Steelers in their previous game and will be keen to bounce back quickly.

UP Yoddha will want their raiders to raise their game and get among the points, having endured a relatively quiet season so far. Their trio of Monu Goyat, Shrikant Jadhav and Rishank Devadiga have had a slow start to the season. Monu has been their most prolific scorer so far, while Shrikant has also enjoyed his moments. UP Yoddha, though, will want more consistent performances from the duo as well as Devadiga, who recently returned to the team from an injury.

After a narrow defeat on Sunday, defending champions Bengaluru will be raring to return to the mat against UP Yoddha, who are seeking just their second win of the season. Skipper Rohit Kumar registered 600 raid points in Pro Kabaddi in the last match and seems to be hitting top gear as the season progresses.

Bengaluru Bulls’ defence, meanwhile, has been solid for most of the season, but they will be looking to iron out the last-minute lapses that cost them the previous match.

