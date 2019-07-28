Pro Kabaddi 2019 LIVE Score, U Mumba vs Bengaluru Bulls in Mumbai: U Mumba look to build on positive start to home leg

Click here to follow all the live action between U Mumba and Bengaluru Bulls.

U Mumba began their home leg with a win over Puneri Paltan and will be looking to register back-to-back victories when they clash against Bengaluru Bulls at the Dome@NSCI SVP Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday. Bengaluru Bulls, on the other hand, will be eager to return to winning ways after falling short against Gujarat Fortunegiants in their previous game.

U Mumba will be looking to build on their Maharashtra Derby win against Puneri Paltan with another strong display against Bengaluru Bulls on Sunday. Their defence will be looking to replicate the stellar showing from Saturday, which saw Fazel Atrachali, Surender Singh and Sandeep Narwal, all scoring 4 tackle points. On the attacking front, Abhishek Singh and Arjun Deshwal will have to shoulder most of the raiding responsibilities. Dong Geon Lee will also look to have a bigger impact on the match after a few quiet performances.

Defending champions Bengaluru Bulls started their season with a win on the opening night before dropping points in their next outing. Their star raider Pawan Sehrawat has already shown glimpses of his brilliance this season and Bengaluru Bulls will be hoping he finds top form against U Mumba. Sehrawat will have some help in attack from skipper Rohit Kumar and Sumit Singh. Bengaluru Bulls’ defence will also be looking to put on a much-improved display against U Mumba after succumbing to multiple All-Outs in their last match against Gujarat Fortunegiants. The likes of Mahender Singh and Amit Sheoran will hope to step up their game in defence on Sunday.

