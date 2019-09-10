Pro Kabaddi 2019, LIVE Score, Telugu Titans vs U Mumba at Kolkata: Mumbai look to break into top-six

Click here to follow all the live action from the Pro Kabaddi League match between Telugu Titans and U Mumba.

The Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium in Kolkata will see Telugu Titans taking on U Mumba on Tuesday in a rescheduled game. The match was supposed to be held on Friday, 15 September but had to be brought forward due to unavoidable circumstances.

Telugu Titans come into this match having won three of their last five matches and lost their previous encounter to Bengaluru Bulls in the penultimate raid of the game. U Mumba, meanwhile, find themselves in the seventh spot in the standings and would like nothing more than making their way back into the top six with a win on Tuesday.

After winning just one match in their first eight outings, Telugu Titans bounced back by winning three of their next five games and have risen to ninth spot in the standings. Siddharth Desai, who was struggling for form earlier in the campaign, has been absolutely unstoppable in recent times and completed a century of raid points this season in his previous encounter, where he scored 22 raid points.

However, in the absence of Suraj Desai, Siddharth might struggle to find support from an able second raider. In defence, they have Vishal Bhardwaj leading them ably as the top tackle point scorer this season and he also leads the other defenders in Super Tackles and High 5s. Abozar Mohajermighani scored four tackle points in the team’s previous match and he along with Vishal will be hoping to make life difficult for U Mumba's raiders.

U Mumba have won just under half their matches and lost just as many. They have failed to keep their positive momentum going after a successful result which could be worrying for them moving forward. Abhishek Singh's return was much needed for the side and he’s delivered with Super 10s in both the team's previous encounters.

Athul MS and Arjun Deshwal have been good in parts and will want to be more consistent going forward. The raiders will be especially vital given the form of Telugu Titans' defence in recent times. In defence, U Mumba boast a potent corner duo of Fazel Atrachali and all-rounder Sandeep Narwal. However, coming up against an in-form Siddharth, who played for them last season, could prove to be a different challenge altogether. How U Mumba deal with him is likely to dictate which way the match goes.

