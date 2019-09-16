Pro Kabaddi 2019 LIVE Score, Telugu Titans vs Dabang Delhi in Pune: Titans aim for consistency to boost playoff chances

Click here to follow all the live action from the Pro Kabaddi League match between Telugu Titans and Dabang Delhi.

Telugu Titans face a tough challenge in Dabang Delhi as the two teams meet in Match 94 of Pro Kabaddi 2019 at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune on Monday.

Dabang Delhi have had an excellent run in the season so far that sees them maintain their position at the top of the standings. Telugu Titans are currently in the bottom half of the table, but a win could see them firmly in the competition for a playoffs spot, making this an extremely important fixture for the side.

After starting their season without a win in their first six matches, Telugu Titans hit a good spell that saw them lose only one of their next six matches. But, a narrow loss to Bengaluru Bulls after that, followed by an emphatic one to U Mumba halted the team’s positive momentum. Their talisman ‘Baahubali’ Siddharth Desai’s form is vital to the team’s success.

U Mumba managed to tackle the raider six times in his 12 raids in the team’s previous outing which showed in the dismal result.

The raider will be keen to get back to his best since anything less will make it extremely difficult for Telugu Titans in a clash against an in-form Dabang Delhi. Vishal Bhardwaj has been leading the defence well and currently sits among the top five defenders of the season.

However, he comes up against the formidable Naveen Kumar on Monday which will be a challenge he will have to rise to if the team is to get five points from the contest.

Dabang Delhi's excellent run saw them become the first team to cross the 60-point mark in the Season 7 standings on Sunday.

However, they will have their sights set on a top two finish to ensure a semi-finals spot, and a win on Monday will take them a step closer.

Naveen Kumar has been in the form of his life and scored his 13th straight Super 10 against Gujarat Fortunegiants to help the team secure victory on Sunday. He will want to extend his Super 10 record when he faces the Telugu Titans defence and he could dictate terms to them if he manages to get momentum early.

Vijay also had some success in the previous match as the team’s second raider which furthers the team’s attacking options, as Chandran Ranjit and Meraj Sheykh have already made their mark this season.

The defence looks rock-solid with seniors Vishal Mane, Ravinder Pahal and skipper Joginder Narwal leading the way. But they will be up against a tough opponent in Siddharth Desai which promises to make for an interesting contest.

Content courtesy: Pro Kabaddi

