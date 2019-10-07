Pro Kabaddi 2019 LIVE Score, Tamil Thalaivas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers in Noida: Panthers, Thalaivas look to end season on a high

Click here to follow all the live action from the Pro Kabaddi League match between Tamil Thalaivas and Jaipur Pink Panthers.

Jaipur Pink Panthers’ final game of the season sees them take on Tamil Thalaivas at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Greater Noida on Monday. Neither side has any chance of making the playoffs but will nevertheless want to finish their Pro Kabaddi Season 7 campaign with a flourish and some positivity.

Tamil Thalaivas are currently on a 14-match winless streak and would like nothing better than breaking that streak before their season winds down. V Ajith Kumar has been the brightest spark of their campaign in recent matches and he will be keen to add as many points as possible to his tally after crossing the 100-point mark in his maiden Pro Kabaddi campaign. Rahul Chaudhari doesn’t have a single super raid as well as the worst raid point average of his career in Season 7. He will be eager to produce a couple of big performances to better that record, while some of their younger defenders, too, will be keen to leave a mark on the game.

Despite a morale-boosting victory against Bengaluru Bulls, Jaipur Pink Panthers missed out on a playoffs spot after UP Yoddha’s win over Dabang Delhi KC in Match 122. However, they will want to carry forward their winning momentum and end their season with a win against Tamil Thalaivas. Deepak Hooda, who was unavailable in their last game, has been the season’s best all-rounder. He will have the opportunity to make this his third-straight campaign with 150-plus raid points if he plays on Monday. Currently, on top of the leaderboard with 71 Tackle Points, Sandeep Dhull will also want to race ahead in his bid to become the season’s best defender. Another individual to keep an eye on will be Deepak Narwal, who showed excellent grit last time around and could well hold the key to his side’s chances of a win against Tamil Thalaivas.

Content courtesy: Pro Kabaddi

For the full Pro Kabaddi League schedule, click here

For all the results from this Pro Kabaddi League season, click here

For the Pro Kabaddi League points table, click here