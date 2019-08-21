Pro Kabaddi 2019 LIVE Score, Tamil Thalaivas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers at Chennai: Thalaivas look to ride on momentum to beat Jaipur

Click here to follow all the live action from the Pro Kabaddi League match between Tamil Thalaivas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers.

Jaipur Pink Panthers play their second match of the Chennai leg on Wednesday against home team Tamil Thalaivas. The visitors slumped to just their second loss of the season against UP Yoddha on Monday and will want to put that behind them with a positive result against a team they have never lost to in the Pro Kabaddi League. Tamil Thalaivas, meanwhile, improved on their result of the first match in the Chennai leg with a tie against Puneri Paltan. They have momentum on their side and they will look to use that to their advantage when they take on Jaipur Pink Panthers.

Tamil Thalaivas bounced back from an 11-point loss to Bengaluru Bulls in their first home match to tie the game against Puneri Paltan. Their raider V. Ajith Kumar has been in tremendous form in the team’s home leg, having scored 12 raid points from two matches. Rahul Chaudhari also finished their last match with eight raid points to his name.

They will hope that Ajay Thakur finds form in the home leg soon which could make the raiding trio a big challenge for any defence. The team missed the services of Manjeet Chhillar in their previous match but Ran Singh did not let his absence be felt with another 4 tackle point performance, which included only one unsuccessful tackle. His impact on the match could be vital against a Deepak Hooda who is in prime form this season.

Jaipur Pink Panthers have been led from the front by Deepak Hooda, who is currently the fifth most successful raider of the season. They also have the most successful defender of the season so far - Sandeep Dhull - in their ranks, which has allowed them to maintain their position at the top of the standing. Though the team lost their previous match to U.P. Yoddha, Hooda once again starred for them with nine raid points.

The team, however, missed a consistent display from their Corners Amit Hooda and Sandeep Dhull, who only combined for two tackle points in the match. If the duo fire for the team, Tamil Thalaivas’ experienced raiding unit could find the going very tough. Deepak Narwal and Nilesh Salunke will also want to step up and contribute points in raids to take the pressure off Hooda.

Content courtesy: Pro Kabaddi

