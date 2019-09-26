Pro Kabaddi 2019 LIVE Score, Patna Pirates vs Dabang Delhi in Jaipur: League-leaders Delhi look to continue dominant run

Click here to follow all the live action from the Pro Kabaddi League match between Patna Pirates and Dabang Delhi.

Patna Pirates will be hoping to keep their bleak playoff hopes in Pro Kabaddi Season 7 alive by beating Dabang Delhi at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. The three-time champions are still in contention for the playoffs, however, beating Dabang Delhi is an absolute must for them on Thursday. Getting the better of Dabang Delhi will be easier said than done though, lest we forget, they have already qualified for the playoffs and have been beaten just twice all season.

There is simply no more room for error for Patna Pirates between now and the end of the season after falling short against Haryana Steelers last time around. They find themselves in an unenviable position of having to win all their remaining games to stay in playoff contention and even then, that may not be enough. Permutations aside, winning on Thursday remains their immediate focus and one that Pardeep Narwal will be eager to conquer head-on. The Patna Pirates talisman has been in scintillating form and will need to produce another trademark display to help his side. What he will require – and has been lacking all campaign – is support on both ends of the mat. Jang Kun Lee showed shades of what he’s capable of last time around, while the likes Neeraj Kumar, Jaideep and Hadi Oshtorak will aim to be more decisive and consistent in defence.

Second-placed Dabang Delhi will be raring to return to court after a last-second tie in their previous outing. Dabang Delhi’s talisman and Pro Kabaddi’s latest poster boy Naveen Kumar will be keen to make amends after being caught in the buzzer raid of the last match, making for an exciting match for fans to look forward to and a terrifying one for the opposition defenders to be a part of. Currently on an unprecedented run of 15 consecutive Super 10 displays, Naveen won’t be looking to stop anytime soon as the side from the capital target sealing top spot in the table. They may also look to rotate some of their players having already qualified for the playoffs and rest some of their more experienced stars like Ravinder Pahal and skipper Joginder Narwal. That said, whichever seven steps on to the mat for Dabang Delhi will be a formidable group of players for Patna Pirates to contend with.

