Pro Kabaddi 2019 LIVE score, Haryana Steelers vs Jaipur Pink Panthers at Kolkata: Steelers look for sixth consecutive win

Preview: In-form Haryana Steelers will be looking to equal their franchise of six successive wins when they battle Jaipur Pink Panthers at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium in Kolkata on Wednesday. While Haryana Steelers are the most in-form team in the league, Jaipur Pink Panthers have struggled for form, having lost four straight matches, and will be looking to bounce back in Kolkata.

After winning four on the trot, Haryana Steelers scored their most impressive victory of the campaign in their last outing, as they defeated league-leaders Dabang Delhi by a scoreline of 47-22. Midway through the first half, they found themselves on the backfoot, trailing by three and down to a lone man on the mat, but they displayed their incredible recovery powers and went on to outscore Dabang Delhi K.C. 40-12 over the next 30 minutes of the contest. The star of the show was, unsurprisingly, Vikash Kandola while raider Prashanth Kumar Rai, too, enjoyed a brilliant outing as the duo scored a Super 10 each on the night. In defence, Cover defender Vikas Kale led the way with a High 5, while Corner duo Sunil and skipper Dharmaraj Cheralathan scored four tackle points each, in a solid all-round outing for Haryana Steelers. The team currently is looking unstoppable on all fronts and any team facing Haryana Steelers will have their work cut out trying to stop their multitude of stars.

After winning six of their first seven matches, Jaipur Pink Panthers have lost five of their last six and find themselves just outside the top 6. They lost their previous match in spectacular fashion, blowing a seven-point lead in under three minutes against Dabang Delhi, eventually losing by two points. Skipper Deepak Niwas Hooda has scored just 17 raid points in Jaipur Pink Panthers’ last five matches and his loss of form has been one of the primary reasons for the team’s struggles. The defence has been relatively better and has scored 55 tackle points in Jaipur Pink Panthers’ last five matches, however, they scored a total of just 14 against Dabang Delhi and U Mumba, a worrying sign for coach Srinivas Reddy. Given how the battle for a place in the playoffs is intensifying, Jaipur Pink Panthers need a quick turnaround in form and some wins under their belt if they are to finish up higher in the standings.

