Pro Kabaddi 2019 LIVE Score, Haryana Steelers vs Gujarat Fortunegiants at Panchkula: Gujarat aim to continue dominance

Preview: Haryana Steelers’ home leg sees them come up against a dangerous-looking Gujarat Fortunegiants unit next at the Tau Devilal Sports Complex in Panchkula on Sunday. Gujarat Fortunegiants will look to continue their dominance after defeating Tamil Thalaivas by 29 points last night as their race for a top 6 spot enters its home stretch.

Haryana Steelers had to face disappointment in their opening home leg fixture as they lost by seven points to UP Yoddha. Vikash Kandola, the team’s leading raider, was able to score just five points in 16 raids in that match. The team will hope their talisman can bounce back since they have their entire home leg ahead of them and will have to perform exceptionally well if they want to finish in the top 2. Though Vinay stepped up and delivered for the team with eight points, the raiding unit was not able to perform to their potential as Prashanth Kumar Rai, too, managed only three points on the night. Ravi Kumar scored a High 5 but the rest of the team could manage only three tackle points between them; a performance they will be looking to put behind them with a big win against Gujarat Fortunegiants.

Gujarat Fortunegiants scored the biggest victory of their season against Tamil Thalaivas in their previous encounter and will hope to build on that performance at the same venue just a day later. Sonu Jaglan scored a game-high 15 raid points, while Rohit Gulia continued his good run by adding another Super 10 to his name. Parvesh Bhainswal, who had been struggling to find consistency, scored an excellent High 5 in what was a good team effort. However, with only three matches left for them to play, Gujarat Fortunegiants will need something special to make the playoffs but coach Manpreet Singh will be hoping his men can deliver just that.

