Pro Kabaddi 2019 LIVE Score, Haryana Steelers vs Bengaluru Bulls in Panchkula: Steelers look to consolidate playoff spot with home win

After picking up their first home leg win and securing a Pro Kabaddi playoff berth last time around, Haryana Steelers welcome Bengaluru Bulls at the Tau Devilal Sports Complex in Panchkula on Wednesday. The hosts will be eyeing another win in their bid for a top-two league stage finish, which would pave their way directly to the semis. Bengaluru Bulls, meanwhile, are yet to seal playoff qualification but look well on course to do so and can make it happen with a win on Wednesday.

Haryana Steelers have been one of the more consistent sides in the league this season and will be looking to keep their positive momentum intact with more wins heading into the playoffs. A well-balanced team with an array of options in offence and defence, Haryana Steelers will want to make their home fans happy with back-to-back wins at the venue. They have already beaten Bengaluru Bulls once this campaign and will fancy their chances in front of their home faithful. Talisman Vikash Kandola will be their biggest offensive threat, but Prashanth Kumar Rai and Vinay have also proven themselves while raiding in crunch situations this year. Their defence looks very sound as well with Sunil, Vikas Kale, Chand Singh and Ravi Kumar being just a few of their options. Skipper Dharmaraj Cheralathan’s influence though cannot be stressed enough, making him an imperative cog for a smoothly functional Haryana Steelers defence.

With a foot already in the playoffs, Bengaluru Bulls will step on court keen on guaranteeing qualification. The defending champions have had a topsy-turvy campaign so far but have been a part of the top 6 for most of the season. They will be in a confident frame of mind after a thrilling win against U Mumba in their last game and will also want to avenge their loss against Haryana Steelers from earlier this season. Pawan Sehrawat has been in imperious form and carried the team’s raiding unit single-handedly for a lot of the campaign. In the absence of captain Rohit Kumar, coach Randhir Singh will want more from the likes of Banty and Sumit Singh to support Sehrawat in attack. Their defence, meanwhile, is anything but reliant on any individual with Amit Sheoran, Saurabh Nandal and Mahender Singh being just a few of their players that have contributed heavily in terms of Tackle Points.

