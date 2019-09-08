Pro Kabaddi 2019 LIVE SCORE, Dabang Delhi vs Tamil Thalaivas at Kolkata: Delhi eye comeback after Saturday's defeat

Kolkata: Dabang Delhi KC will be looking to bounce back from just their second loss in Pro Kabaddi Season 7. They lost to Haryana Steelers on Saturday night but can make amends against Tamil Thalaivas at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium in Kolkata on Sunday.

The league leaders have never lost a game against Tamil Thalaivas and will be aiming to keep their perfect record against the southerners intact. Tamil Thalaivas, on the other hand, haven’t won in their last seven matches and will be desperate for a victory to keep their slim playoff hopes alive.

After a rare off night, Dabang Delhi KC will want to set the record straight by returning to winning ways against Tamil Thalaivas — a side the league leaders have never lost to before. Naveen Kumar, of course, will be the person most likely to wreak havoc on the opposition defence as the youngster eyes a record-extending 12th successive Super 10 effort against the southerners.

However, as witnessed last night, he cannot carry the entire burden of Dabang Delhi KC’s raiding unit and will require the help of Chandran Ranjit and Meraj Sheykh in attack.

Their defence also needs to put in a better display than they did against Haryana Steelers after finishing with just five tackle points. Captain Joginder Narwal will be confident in his teammates’ ability in defence and they will be looking to forget their last outing with aggressive displays from Ravinder Pahal, Saeid Ghaffari and Vishal Mane.

Content courtesy: Pro Kabaddi

