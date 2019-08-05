Pro Kabaddi 2019 LIVE SCORE, Dabang Delhi vs Jaipur Pink Panthers at Patna

Click here to follow all live action from the Pro Kabaddi League match between Dabang Delhi and Jaipur Pink Panthers.

Dabang Delhi will be hoping to return to winning ways when they take on Jaipur Pink Panthers at the Patliputra Indoor Stadium in Patna on Monday. Dabang Delhi succumbed to their first defeat of the season against Gujarat Fortunegiants last time around and they will be eager to make amends. Yet to lose a game in Season 7 of Pro Kabaddi, Jaipur Pink Panthers will want to keep their winning run intact.

Dabang Delhi will eye brushing aside the result of their last encounter by getting winning momentum back on their side. The northerners narrowly fell short in their previous match but have been in good form with three wins from their four matches so far.

Naveen Kumar has been their most potent raider with opposition defences finding it difficult to contain him. Chandran Ranjit is another raider who has enjoyed success this season and he is also capable in defence as he demonstrated with a Super Tackle in the last game.

In defence, the experience of skipper Joginder Narwal has been crucial in turning them into a solid and well-organised unit. The likes of Saeid Ghaffari, Ravinder Pahal and Vishal Mane have all contributed in defence as well.

The only side yet to lose a game this season, Jaipur Pink Panthers’ early season form has turned them into one of the frontrunners to go all the way. Having an abundance of talented players in the team, they will be looking for their fifth successive win of the campaign when they face Dabang Delhi.

Captain Deepak Hooda has been in good form and will be keen to produce another strong performance after a quiet outing last time around. He will look for support from the in-form Deepak Narwal and Ajinkya Pawar as far as the raiding is concerned.

The defence, on the other hand, will want to maintain their form and they will hope Amit Hooda and Sandeep Dhull continue to dominate the opposition raiders.

Courtesy: Pro Kabaddi

For the full Pro Kabaddi League schedule, click here

For all the results from this Pro Kabaddi League season, click here

For the Pro Kabaddi League points table, click here