Pro Kabaddi 2019, LIVE Score, Dabang Delhi vs Haryana Steelers at Kolkata: Table-toppers Delhi aim to extend winning run

The second match on opening day of the Kolkata leg in the Pro Kabaddi 2019 promises to be an exhilarating contest as Dabang Delhi and Haryana Steelers square off at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium on Saturday.

Dabang Delhi are the league leaders and will be looking to secure their second win over Haryana Steelers this season. Haryana Steelers though are by no means pushovers, having won four matches on the trot. They have also emerged victorious in seven of their last eight encounters and will fancy their chances against Dabang Delhi.

The league leaders are in unstoppable form and nothing short of a mammoth effort by the opposition can stop them in their tracks at the moment. Naveen Kumar has been key to their scintillating form and if he gets going on Saturday, Haryana Steelers’ slim chances of a win only diminishes further.

He’s on an unprecedented run of 10 successive Super 10 performances and will be Dabang Delhi’s most potent threat in attack. Chandran Ranjit and all-rounder Meraj Sheykh are their other attacking options, whereas their defence features several individuals that can make a positive impact.

Ravinder Pahal is their top tackle points scorer and skipper Joginder Narwal is not far behind him on that leaderboard. Vishal Mane and Saeid Ghaffari are two more experienced defenders that can keep things tight and can be reliable when required.

Haryana Steelers won’t fear the league leaders and will go into the match in buoyant fashion with their own talisman Vikash Kandola in red hot form as well. Kandola scored 11 raid points in their last game and has been instrumental in their recent run of results.

A fleet-footed and intelligent raider, Kandola has been getting points quickly and in abundance, taking the pressure off his teammates. Prashanth Kumar Rai and Vinay have both benefitted with his presence in the team and have grown in confidence as the season has developed.

In defence, Haryana Steelers’ captain Dharmaraj Cheralathan has been a calming influence on the likes of Ravi Kumar, Vikas Kale and Sunil. Their defensive unit have demonstrated consistency and played in a cohesive manner, in stark contrast to plenty of other defences in the league.

