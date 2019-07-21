Pro Kabaddi 2019 LIVE SCORE, Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Fortunegiants at Hyderabad: Bengaluru will look to maintain winning run

Click here to follow all the live action between Bengaluru Bulls and Gujarat Fortunegiants

Preview: In what will be a repeat of the Pro Kabaddi Season 6 final, defending champions Bengaluru Bulls will lock horns against last season’s runners-up Gujarat Fortunegiants at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad, to kickstart the second day of new season. Bengaluru Bulls came out on top during the decider last time, but Gujarat Fortunegiants will be looking to turn the tables on Sunday to get their Season 7 campaign up and running.

Fresh off their victory over Patna Pirates in their first match of the season, Bengaluru Bulls will look to keep their winning run going against Gujarat Fortunegiants on Sunday. Last year’s MVP, Pawan Sehrawat picked up right from where he left off and scored nine raid points against Patna Pirates to get a running start to his campaign. The ace raider will be confident going into the fixture, considering he scored 22 raid points against the same opponents the last time he faced them. Bengaluru Bulls’ defence worked really well together in their last match and accounted for a total of 15 points, with Amit Sheoran starring with a High 5 and boasting an impressive tackle strike rate of 83.33 per cent. The Left Corner will look to build on his great start with another stellar performance.

