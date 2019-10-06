Pro Kabaddi 2019 LIVE Score, Bengal Warriors vs Patna Pirates in Noida: Warriors look to move into first-place with win over Pirates

Click here to follow all the live action from the Pro Kabaddi League match between Bengal Warriors and Patna Pirates.

Bengal Warriors will be looking to go to the summit of the Pro Kabaddi Season 7 standings with a win against Patna Pirates at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Greater Noida on Sunday. Both sides will be heading into the contest on the back of a win and will want to register another victory. Bengal Warriors though have beaten Patna Pirates earlier this season and will be fancy their chances of a win again.

Bengal Warriors will be looking to go top of the Pro Kabaddi Season 7 standings with a win against Patna Pirates. With a spot in the semifinals already guaranteed, Bengal Warriors will be looking to rotate their starters and protect the likes of skipper Maninder Singh from an injury ahead of the playoffs. K. Prapanjan, Sukesh Hegde and Mohammad Nabibakhsh will be their main attacking threats, while Baldev Singh and Rinku Narwal will need to anchor their defence. Bengal Warriors are unbeaten in their last eight matches and will be looking to keep things that way with another win heading into the playoffs.

With a place in the playoffs now beyond their grasp, Patna Pirates will be looking to end their campaign with a win to give their fans something to cheer about. Pardeep Narwal has been in good form in the latter stages of the league and will want to end Patna Pirates’ last outing of the campaign on a high. Jang Kun Lee and Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsoudlou will want to help their skipper in offence, like they did last night, while Neeraj Kumar, Vikas Jaglan and Jaideep will be their most potent defensive options. The three-time champions will be confident after coming out on top in their last outing and will be eyeing ending their campaign by putting a smile on their fans’ faces.

Content courtesy: Pro Kabaddi

