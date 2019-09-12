Pro Kabaddi 2019 Live Score, Bengal Warriors vs Bengaluru Bulls: Warriors aim to finish home leg unbeaten

Click here to follow all the live action from the Pro Kabaddi League match between Bengal Warriors and Bengaluru Bulls.

Preview: Bengal Warriors are unbeaten at home in Pro Kabaddi Season 7 and will be looking to keep it that way with a win over Bengaluru Bulls at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium in Kolkata on Thursday. The hosts will also want to set the record straight against the defending champions after a tight loss to them earlier this season. Bengaluru Bulls, meanwhile, will be eyeing a fourth successive win to take them above Haryana Steelers in the standings, at the very least.

Bengal Warriors will be keen to finish their home leg on a high with a win that will see them join Dabang Delhi as the only teams to remain unbeaten at home. Their previous encounter against the reigning champions was a close contest that could have gone either way and Thursday’s clash promises to be no different. Skipper Maninder Singh will be hoping for a better outing than last night as he looks to bid adieu to his home fans with a solid showing. Sukesh Hegde was the top-scoring raider for Bengal Warriors in the last game and he along with K Prapanjan and Mohammad Nabibakhsh are expected to shoulder the responsibility in attack with their skipper. On the defensive front, Rinku Narwal and Baldev Singh have looked impressive and been relatively consistent as well. Having said that, Bengal Warriors will be hoping for more from their veteran defender Jeeva Kumar, who hasn’t enjoyed the best of campaigns so far.

After a strong finish to their home leg, Bengaluru Bulls return to action with a clash against Bengal Warriors. The defending champions will be heading into the game on the back of a couple of thrilling wins in front of their home fans. Pawan Sehrawat has been in sparkling form and will once again be the biggest threat to the opposition. He’s the leading raid points scorer this season but will need more support in attack from Rohit Kumar. The Bengaluru Bulls skipper has had his moments in the campaign but will want to find more consistency going into the business end of the season. On the other side of the mat, their defence has been solid and aren’t particularly reliant on any one individual. Mahender Singh has been their most dominant defender and is their leading tackle points scorer in Season 7. That said, the likes of Amit Sheoran, Saurabh Nandal and Mohit Sehrawat have also shone over the course of the season.

Content courtesy: Pro Kabaddi

