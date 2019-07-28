Pro Kabaddi 2019: India captain Virat Kohli picks MS Dhoni, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja in his kabaddi team

Captain of the Indian cricket team Virat Kohli made an appearance during U Mumba's home leg fixture against Puneri Paltan in Pro Kabaddi 2019. Being played in Worli in Mumbai, Kohli was put to task to select his kabaddi team comprising Indian cricketers and he went for veteran MS Dhoni, all rounder Ravindra Jadeja and wicket-keeper-batsman Rishabh Pant.

Kohli, replying to the question on Indian cricketers for a kabaddi team, chose Dhoni without any hesitation, saying kabaddi players need a lot of strength and athleticism. Interestingly, Kohli sat himself out of the selection for kabaddi. The India cricket captain eventually picked: Dhoni, Jadeja, Umesh Yadav, Pant, Jasprit Bumrah, and KL Rahul.

"It requires a lot of strength and athleticism. So I would say, MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja and Umesh Yadav. Umesh is really strong. Rishabh Pant as well. I would say Bumrah because he can really work on a toe-touch. One more... I am not even going to include myself because these guys are stronger and more athletic. The last one would be KL Rahul. That's my seven," Virat Kohli said while speaking to broadcaster Star Sports.

Among kabaddi players, Kohli named Rahul Chaudhari as his favourite player and said the bond between Chaudhari and Ajay Thakur for India and Tamil Thalaivas reminds him of himself and MS Dhoni.

Which of his teammates make it to the skipper's kabaddi 7? As tough on the mat as he is on the pitch - @imVkohli is a true Pangebaaz as he shows here in this rapid-fire Q&A! Keep watching #VIVOProKabaddi on Star Sports and Hotstar!#IsseToughKuchNahi pic.twitter.com/XyvnNKhvNb — ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) July 27, 2019

"Rahul Chaudhari and Ajay Thakur. They have a great camaraderie. So I think those two would be a direct copy of me and Mahi (Dhoni)," Kohli added.

"I have always been impressed with Rahul Chaudhari the most. I think he's got the personality and the game and the belief to be a top player. He has shown consistency over the years. Rahul is my favourite."

He also praised the Indian kabaddi team for getting the sport global recognition.

Honoured to be a part of such a special evening at @ProKabaddi yesterday. Jai Hind pic.twitter.com/gr6PFzRMr1 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) July 28, 2019

"Seeing how players from all over the globe come to India to be a part of the PKL shows that the level of the sport has been escalated exponentially. The reason kabaddi has become a world recognised sport is due to the fitness and determination of Indian kabaddi players," Kohli said while speaking in front of the crowd.

India's most recent outing saw them lose to New Zealand in the semi-finals of the ICC Cricket World Cup. Next assignment for Kohli and Team India is tour of West Indies where they will play three T20Is, three ODIs and two Tests.