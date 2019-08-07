Pro Kabaddi 2019 Highlights, UP Yoddha vs Tamil Thalaivas at Patna: Rishank Devadiga, Rahul Chaudhari step up as match ends in draw

Click here to follow all live action from the Pro Kabaddi League match between UP Yoddha and Tamil Thalaivas.

After a nail-biting tie in their last game, UP Yoddha return to the VIVO Pro Kabaddi mat for their clash against Tamil Thalaivas at the Patliputra Indoor Stadium in Patna. UP Yoddha have won just one of their four matches this season and will be keen to get another victory under their belt on Wednesday. Tamil Thalaivas, on the other hand, registered a spirited win against Haryana Steelers in their previous game and will want to keep their winning momentum intact.

UP Yoddha will be targeting their second win of the campaign after a nerve-wracking tie denied them maximum points in their last match. Coach Jasveer Singh will be demanding more from his players, who, on their day are capable of playing any opposition off the mat. As far as their raiding unit goes, Shrikant Jadhav, Monu Goyat and Rishank Devadiga have proven their ability time and again in the past and will want to make their presence felt in the ongoing season as well. On the defensive front, captain Nitesh Kumar will be eager to lead by example and set the standards for the likes of Amit, Sumit and Narender to follow.

Tamil Thalaivas will be buoyant about their prospects against UP Yoddha having scripted a brilliant come-from-behind victory in their last game. Rahul Chaudhari, who picked up a Super 10 in that match, will want to continue his fine form this season, while skipper Ajay Thakur will look to complement him in attack. Their defence will be led by the effervescent Manjeet Chhillar, who has enjoyed quite a lot of success already in this campaign and is their leading tackle point scorer. Besides Manjeet, the experience of Mohit Chhillar and Ran Singh are also valuable assets to possess in any defence.

Courtesy: Pro Kabaddi

For the full Pro Kabaddi League schedule, click here

For all the results from this Pro Kabaddi League season, click here

For the Pro Kabaddi League points table, click here