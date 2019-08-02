Pro Kabaddi 2019, Highlights, U Mumba vs Gujarat Fortunegiants at Mumbai: Mumbai beat Gujarat to end home leg on high

Click here to follow all live action between U Mumba and Gujarat Fortunegiants.

U Mumba will look to wrap up their home leg in Pro Kabaddi Season 7 with a much-needed victory over a strong Gujarat Fortunegiants outfit when they face off at the Dome, NSCI, SVP Stadium in Mumbai on Friday. Gujarat Fortunegiants, on the other hand, are unbeaten so far this season and will look to add another win to their record.

With two wins and three losses so far, it's been a hot and cold start for the Season 2 champions. Needless to say, Fazel Atrachali and co. will be intent on stringing together a few positive results to gather some momentum as the season progresses, and they would prefer to initiate the run from Friday itself. The fixture will also be U Mumba's final match in Mumbai and the team will be eager to bag maximum points in front of their home crowd. U Mumba's raiding trio of Abhishek Singh, Rohit Baliyan and rookie Arjun Deshwal will need to be at their very best to score points against a solid Gujarat Fortunegiants defence, while Atrachali, Sandeep Narwal and Surinder Singh will look to keep things airtight in defence.

Gujarat Fortunegiants have been impressive so far and have won all of their three matches this season. A well-balanced unit, Manpreet Singh’s side possess significant threats both in offence and defence. The defensive unit, led by captain Sunil Kumar, have been in scintillating form. Sunil’s brother Sumit and Parvesh Bhainswal, too, have stood out this campaign and have provided good support to their skipper. In More G B, Sachin Tanwar and all-rounder Rohit Gulia, Gujarat Fortunegiants have a very capable raiding unit which can trouble any defence on their day. The key to their success, however, has been down to their ability to work as a team and contribute at crucial junctures.

