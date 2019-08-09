Pro Kabaddi 2019 Highlights, U Mumba vs Bengal Warriors at Patna: Warriors register thrilling win

Click here to follow all live action from the Pro Kabaddi League match between U Mumba and Bengal Warriors

The penultimate game of the Patna leg will see Bengal Warriors take on U Mumba at the Patliputra Indoor Stadium on Friday. Both teams have won half their fixtures so far and will be keen on adding another win to their name before the upcoming leg in Ahmedabad.

Bengal Warriors started the season in style and currently have the best score difference in the league. Skipper Maninder Singh has led the team by example and is averaging 10 raid points per game.

He has been ably supported in offence by Mohammad Nabibakhsh and K Prapanjan, who have both scored 24 raid points in four appearances.

In defence, right corner Baldev Singh has been in terrific form, scoring 16 tackle points in four appearances. His partner on the opposite flank, Rinku Narwal, has also notched up 11 tackle points so far, providing strong support to the defensive unit with timely assists as well.

If Bengal Warriors manage to close out this game without giving away too many points late in the match, they could add another victory to their record.

After victory in their opening fixture, U Mumba slipped to defeats in their two subsequent matches and delivered a stellar performance to get back to winning ways against Gujarat Fortunegiants.

Abhishek Singh has scored 35 raid points in his six appearances so far, leading the team in scoring. However, the star performer has been right cover Surinder Singh, who leads the team in tackle points with 20.

His season highlight was his four-point raid against Gujarat Fortunegiants that turned the tide of the contest in U Mumba’s favour late in the second half.

With the youngsters performing at a good level and the team boasting of stalwarts like Fazel Atrachali and Sandeep Narwal, U Mumba are a dangerous outfit that can beat any team in Pro Kabaddi on their day.

Courtesy: Pro Kabaddi

