Pro Kabaddi 2019, Highlights, Telugu Titans vs UP Yoddha at Mumbai: Titans edge Yoddha in tight encounter

Still winless in Pro Kabaddi Season 7, Telugu Titans will be out to register the first victory of their campaign when they face off against UP Yoddha at the Dome, NSCI, SVP Stadium in Mumbai on Friday. UP Yoddha, meanwhile, picked up their first victory of Season 7 against U Mumba in their last outing and will be eager to build on the positive result.

Despite some commendable individual performances by the likes of Suraj Desai, Siddharth Desai and defender Vishal Bhardwaj, an overall lack of consistency has hurt Telugu Titans this season. However, the Hyderabad-based side possess enough firepower on their roster to come back strongly. Telugu Titans fans will also hope the likes of Abozar Mohajermighani, C. Arun and others can soon start operating at their optimum potential in defence and help turn things around.

UP Yoddha had to wait till their third match of the season to get their first win. Their victory over U Mumba on Wednesday was primarily spearheaded by their defence, particularly left corner Sumit, who pitched in with six tackle points. Skipper Nitesh Kumar at right corner and right cover Ashu Singh, too, worked well in tandem, combining for a total of six tackle points. The UP Yoddha raiding unit hasn’t quite fired the way their fans would have wanted till now, but Rishank Devadiga’s return to the fray in the last match after the ace raider missed the opening two outings, was an encouraging sight. In Rishank, Monu Goyat and Shrikant Jadhav, UP Yoddha have three very capable raiders and if they find their stride, the trio can prove to be a handful for any defence out there.

