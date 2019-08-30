Pro Kabaddi 2019, Highlights, Telugu Titans vs Puneri Paltan at Delhi: Puneri Paltan register 34-27 victory

Click here to follow all the live action from the Pro Kabaddi League match between Telugu Titans and Puneri Paltan.

The penultimate game of the Delhi leg in Season 7 of Pro Kabaddi will see Telugu Titans battling Puneri Paltan at the Thyagaraj Sports Complex in Delhi on Friday. Telugu Titans seem to have struck form at the right time and are currently on a four-match unbeaten run, with three wins and a tie. Puneri Paltan, on the other hand, have not reaped enough rewards in their campaign, but they will be aware that a win on Friday will see them go above their opponents in the standings.

Telugu Titans have momentum on their side heading into the contest and they’ll know that a win against Puneri Paltan will see them pull further away in the standings from the Maharashtra-based outfit. The southerners will be hoping that their defence comes to the fore again after dominating in their last encounter with Vishal Bhardwaj leading from the front. He scored eight tackle points last time around and received a lot of support from the trio of Abozar Mohajermighani, C. Arun and Farhad Milaghardan, whose contribution against Puneri Paltna could also prove to be integral to the eventual result.

In attack, brothers ‘Baahubali’ Siddharth Desai and Suraj Desai will need to score most of the raid points even though Farhad showed his raiding capabilities in the last game and may have a role to play in the attack against Puneri Paltan as well.

Despite losing the last match against U.P. Yoddha, Puneri Paltan will have taken heart from the game having run the opposition close for most of the encounter. Another positive takeaway from the defeat had to be Manjeet’s 16 raid points effort. Manjeet finished as top-scorer in the match and will undoubtedly be confident about producing another stellar showing on Friday. What he will need more of though is help from his teammates, be it in attack or defence.

Pankaj Mohite, who has been good for the most part this campaign, needs to offer Manjeet some support in attack after a quiet outing last time around. The defence, meanwhile, needs to up the ante as well after starting defenders, Surjeet Singh, Girish Ernak and Hadi Tajik, failed to open their account in the previous game. Balasaheb Jadhav, who scored four tackle points and was their best defender against U.P. Yoddha, is likely to get more time on the mat, while Shubham Shinde can also be brought in the bolster the defence.

Content courtesy: Pro Kabaddi

