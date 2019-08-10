Pro Kabaddi 2019 Highlights, Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi at Ahmedabad: Delhi register narrow win

Click here to follow all live action from the Pro Kabaddi League match between Puneri Paltan and Dabang Delhi

The opening night of Ahmedabad leg in the seventh season of the Pro Kabaddi League will serve up a cracking fixture when Puneri Paltan take on league-leaders Dabang Delhi at the EKA Arena on Saturday. The two teams are coming off wins in their previous encounters and will settle for nothing less than another victory.

Puneri Paltan have enjoyed a tremendous change in fortune over their past two matches, beating Patna Pirates and Gujarat Fortunegiants and climbing up the standings. The key to their victories has been the form of duo Amit Kumar and Girish Maruti Ernak and some timely contributions from raiders Pawan Kadian and Manjeet.

Amit has contributed in both offence and defence, scoring 10 raid points and five tackle points over the past two matches, while veteran Left Corner Ernak has also found form and has contributed 10 tackle points in his team’s victories.

Raider Pankaj Mohite has proven to be an excellent impact player for Puneri Paltan and has come off the bench in their past two outings and scored 11 raid points. With an array of players stepping up and delivering for the team, coach Anup Kumar and his Puneri Paltan side will hope to continue the momentum and score their third win on the trot.

Apart from their blip against Gujarat Fortunegiants, Dabang Delhi have been in tremendous form this season and currently sit atop the standings with 21 points. They ended the Jaipur Pink Panthers’ unbeaten start to the campaign in their previous encounter with an impressive 35-24 victory in Patna.

Mercurial raider Naveen Kumar stole the show yet again with 12 raid points while raider Chandran Ranjit too starred with his 10-point outing, which included a jaw-dropping six-point raid. The duo allowed Jaipur Pink Panthers’ defence just three tackle points on the night further demonstrating that not only can they score plenty but also starve the opposition defenders for points.

Skipper Joginder Singh Narwal has been a vocal leader and has marshalled his troops to the best record in the league, but he has also been a steady contributor from the Left Corner position and is currently the team’s most successful defender with 14 points.

Dabang Delhi have played like a championship-caliber team so far and will be hoping to continue that form against an in-form Puneri Paltan team.

Courtesy: Pro Kabaddi

For the full Pro Kabaddi League schedule, click here

For all the results from this Pro Kabaddi League season, click here

For the Pro Kabaddi League points table, click here