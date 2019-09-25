Pro Kabaddi 2019 Highlights, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan in Jaipur: Panthers get first win of home leg

Click here to follow all the live action from the Pro Kabaddi League match between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Puneri Paltan.

Jaipur Pink Panthers will be looking for the first win of their home leg in Pro Kabaddi Season 7 when they host Puneri Paltan at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Wednesday. The Season 1 champions, in fact, are winless in their last nine games and need a victory sooner rather than later to keep their playoff hopes alive. Puneri Paltan, meanwhile, emerged victorious in their last outing and can go level on points with their opponent with a win on Wednesday.

Jaipur Pink Panthers must make the most of their home support and get the better of Puneri Paltan to keep their fast-diminishing playoff hopes alive. Their first two games at home have seen them tie and lose by a point despite playing well for large parts of those game. Coach Srinivas Reddy will now be hoping that their good performances can be translated into positive results, starting against Puneri Paltan on Wednesday. Skipper Deepak Hooda will need to use his experience and orchestrate attacks better along with Deepak Narwal, Nilesh Salunke and Nitin Rawal. Jaipur Pink Panthers also need to improve defensively after a few lapses in their last outing. Sandeep Dhull, Santhapanaselvam and Vishal have all demonstrated their potential over the course of the campaign and need to come good with consistent displays as they head into the business end of the season.

Buoyed by their victory last time around, Puneri Paltan will be looking to make it back-to-back wins as they continue to push for a playoffs spot. Things seem to be falling into place for coach Anup Kumar’s side at the right time with several players standing up and being counted. One of the most impressive players amongst them has been raider Pankaj Mohite, who has been in a rich vein of form of late and scored 17 raid points last time around. He, along with Manjeet, have become Puneri Paltan’s leading raid duo and will be their biggest threats in attack. Nitin Tomar has also regained full fitness and has looked sharp in the past few matches. On the defensive front, Puneri Paltan have improved as the season has progressed. Skipper Surjeet Singh is their leading tackle point scorer but Sagar Krishna, Balasaheb Jadhav and Hadi Tajik have done their reputation no harm with solid displays. However, their defensive unit will have to strive to be more consistent in the final stretch of the league stage for better results.

Content courtesy: Pro Kabaddi

For the full Pro Kabaddi League schedule, click here

For all the results from this Pro Kabaddi League season, click here

For the Pro Kabaddi League points table, click here