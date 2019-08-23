Pro Kabaddi 2019 Highlights, Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Patna Pirates at Chennai: Fortunegiants beat Pirates 29-26

Click here to follow all the live action from the Pro Kabaddi League match between Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Patna Pirates.

Preview: Gujarat Fortunegiants will be looking to curb a six-match losing streak with a win against Patna Pirates in Match 54 of Pro Kabaddi. Patna Pirates are currently at the bottom of the Season 7 standing and a win will go a long way in boosting their confidence ahead of the Delhi leg. Gujarat Fortunegiants, however, have an impressive record against them and will be eager to leave behind the results of their home leg.

Gujarat Fortunegiants had a week’s break after their home leg, where they lost four matches on the trot, and will be raring to get going with a victory to their name. Their raiding department has been led by Rohit Gulia as he is the team’s only raider to have scored a Super 10 in this season. The team would want Sachin to find the form that saw him feature among the top 10 raiders of both, Season 5 and Season 6. He currently averages only 4.77 raid points this season; much lower than to his overall average of 7. Skipper Sunil Kumar and his Cover partner Parvesh Bhainswal have scored 48 combined tackle points in the team’s 9 matches so far. Pankaj also scored 6 tackle points in the team’s previous match to further bolster their strong defence. This season has seen the team slump to their biggest losing-streak in Pro Kabaddi history so far and Manpreet Singh’s men will want nothing more than to return to winning ways once again.

Patna Pirates will be looking to recover from their defeat to Bengal Warriors on Thursday quickly and secure a win against Gujarat Fortunegiants to move off the bottom spot in the Season 7 standings. They have the season’s second-most successful raider in Pardeep Narwal in their ranks and the ‘Record-Breaker’ is in prime form following his 12-point performance in the team’s previous match. However, the defenders haven’t been able to make a huge mark so far and after Jaideep, who features fourth in the list of the season’s top defender, the next most successful defender is Neeraj Kumar with 19 tackle points in 9 matches. The team averages 10.11 tackle points in Season 7 but managed only 6 against a strong Bengal Warriors raiding roster. They will hope that the defenders come good against Gujarat Fortunegiants to ensure a big win for their side.

Content courtesy: Pro Kabaddi

For the full Pro Kabaddi League schedule, click here

For all the results from this Pro Kabaddi League season, click here

For the Pro Kabaddi League points table, click here