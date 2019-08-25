Pro Kabaddi 2019 Highlights, Dabang Delhi vs UP Yoddha at Delhi: Delhi continue impressive run with home victory

Click here to follow all the live action from the Pro Kabaddi League match between Dabang Delhi and UP Yoddha.

After a winning start to their home leg, Dabang Delhi KC will be eyeing successive victories in front of their home fans when they go up against UP Yoddha at the Thyagaraj Sports Complex in Delhi on Sunday. UP Yoddha, meanwhile, will also be targeting consecutive wins but they will have their task cut out against a strong Dabang Delhi KC outfit.

Despite never beating UP Yoddha in their three previous encounters, Dabang Delhi KC will fancy their chances against them on Sunday. Naveen Kumar has been their talisman in attack and keeping him quiet will be one of UP Yoddha’s biggest challenges. He’s scored six consecutive Super 10s – the second-longest streak in league history – and looks primed for another stellar performance against UP Yoddha on current form.

However, he’ll be hoping for more support in attack than he had against Bengaluru Bulls in their last game. Chandran Ranjit has proven he can be a handful for defenders to deal with in the past and Dabang Delhi KC will be hoping he and Iranian all-rounder Meraj Sheykh can deliver against UP Yoddha. In defence, they possess an abundance of options with skipper Joginder Narwal leading from the front. He’ll have the likes of Ravinder Pahal, Vishal Mane and Saeid Ghaffari in support to make things even more difficult for the opposition's attack.

UP Yoddha will head into the contest with confidence having got the better of a formidable Jaipur Pink Panthers outfit in their last outing. They will also be keen to preserve their perfect record against Dabang Delhi KC having won all their previous three matches against the side from the capital. To beat Dabang Delhi KC, however, UP Yoddha must strive to be more consistent, which is something they haven’t managed to do so far.

With the likes of Shrikant Jadhav, Rishank Devadiga and Monu Goyat in their ranks, it’s not that hard to envision them blowing away opposition defences even though they haven’t managed to combine to the betterment of the team as regularly as their fans would have liked. That said, it’s surely just a matter of time till they do so and with the emergence of Surender Gill in the last match, expect fireworks from UP Yoddha on Sunday. Their defence, meanwhile, features skipper Nitesh Kumar and Sumit, who’s their leading tackle points scorer this year. Much of responsibility in defence will rest on their shoulders and their battle with Dabang Delhi KC’s raiders could well dictate the eventual outcome of the game.

Content courtesy: Pro Kabaddi

