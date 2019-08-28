Pro Kabaddi 2019 Highlights, Dabang Delhi vs U Mumba at Delhi: Hosts beat Mumbai to continue winning run

Click here to follow all the live action from the Pro Kabaddi League match between Dabang Delhi and U Mumba.

League leaders Dabang Delhi KC welcome U Mumba to the Thyagaraj Sports Complex for the third match of their home leg in vivo Pro Kabaddi Season 7. Dabang Delhi KC have already won their first two matches at home and will be looking to make it three from three on Wednesday. U Mumba, on the other hand, will fancy their chances in upsetting the home side after doing so against Tamil Thalaivas’ in Chennai in their last outing. U Mumba will also take confidence from the fact that they’ve dominated this particular fixture in the past having won 12 of the 14 games between the sides.

All eyes will once again be on vivo Pro Kabaddi’s latest sensation, youngster Naveen Kumar. He’s Dabang Delhi KC’s leading raid points scorer this season and will be eyeing, a record-equalling, eight consecutive Super 10. Opposition defenders have found it extremely difficult to contain Naveen this season and the home side will be hoping for that trend to continue in Wednesday’s encounter against U Mumba’s formidable defence. He’s received support in attack whenever required from Chandran Ranjit and more recently from Meraj Sheykh as well. In defence, skipper Joginder Narwal has used his experience to good effect while organising his troops. Ravinder Pahal is also finding form at the right time for the team, and along with Vishal Mane and Saeid Ghaffari, make for a unit of defenders that’s difficult to disrupt.

Despite dominating this fixture in the past, U Mumba will be under no illusions as far as what’s required of them to come away with a positive result from this contest. However, even though Dabang Delhi KC have lost just one game this season and are unbeaten at home, U Mumba will know that putting the shackles on their star raider Naveen will severely upset the hosts’ gameplan. Their skipper Fazel Atrachali along with Sandeep Narwal, Surinder Singh and Harendra Kumar will be entrusted to keep Naveen quiet with decisive tackling, which they’ve already shown they’re capable of executing. On the offensive front, Athul MS has been their in-form raider recently and he’ll want to produce another strong performance against the league leaders. U Mumba, in fact, have a variety of options to summon while raiding with Arjun Deshwal, Rohit Baliyan and Abhishek Singh – their top raid points scorer in Season 7 – also in the team.

