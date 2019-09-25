Pro Kabaddi 2019 Highlights, Bengal Warriors vs Telugu Titans in Jaipur: Warriors edge past Titans in tight contest

Click here to follow all the live action from the Pro Kabaddi League match between Bengal Warriors and Telugu Titans.

Bengal Warriors will be looking to close the gap to league leaders Dabang Delhi in the Pro Kabaddi Season 7 standings when they face Telugu Titans at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Wednesday. They have already qualified for playoffs and will be looking to keep momentum on their side with a second win in Jaipur. Telugu Titans, on the other hand, must get a positive result from the encounter if they are still harbouring hopes of securing a playoff spot.

Winless in their last four matches, it is a case of now-or-never for Telugu Titans. With Tamil Thalaivas already out of playoffs contention, Telugu Titans could follow their southern counterparts down the same path on Wednesday if they lose. Their star performers this season have been Siddharth Desai and Vishal Bhardwaj. Siddharth has been their talisman in attack and will once again be their biggest threat against what can be a fragile Bengal Warriors defence at times. However, he will need some form of support from his brother Suraj Desai, Rajnish and other teammates in attack. The same applies for Bhardwaj, who has been consistent in defence and is amongst the top tackle point accumulators this year. He, too, needs a bit of support from his fellow defenders and will be hoping for big performances from Abozar Mighani, Farhad Milaghardan and Co. to stop the opposition’s potent raid force.

Bengal Warriors, meanwhile, seem to be enjoying their time in the ongoing campaign and currently find themselves in the second spot in the standings, having already secured a playoffs spot. Coach BC Ramesh, though, won’t risk losing momentum or allow his players to take their remaining league stage games lightly. He will want his players to continue playing with the same verve and tenacity that they have shown all season, while also eyeing improvements in their defence, which has looked uncertain on more than one occasion this year. Even though they can afford to test their bench strength by rotating between now and the end of the league stage, Bengal Warriors will be gunning for maximum points against Telugu Titans, having failed to do so earlier in the campaign. They will be wary of their history of ties against Telugu Titans and will be looking to grow in confidence by getting another win under their belt ahead of the playoffs.

Content courtesy: Pro Kabaddi

For the full Pro Kabaddi League schedule, click here

For all the results from this Pro Kabaddi League season, click here

For the Pro Kabaddi League points table, click here