Pro Kabaddi 2019 Highlights, Bengal Warriors vs Telugu Titans at Ahmedabad: Teams play out thrilling draw

After their maiden win of the Pro Kabaddi Season 7 campaign against Gujarat Fortunegiants on Sunday, Telugu Titans have no time to rest on their laurels as they face Bengal Warriors at the EKA Arena by TransStadia in Ahmedabad on Monday.

Bengal Warriors also won their previous encounter against U Mumba and, just like Telugu Titans, will be hoping to win their second game on the trot. This fixture has the unique distinction of being the most-tied fixture in Pro Kabaddi history.

Through five matches, Bengal Warriors have had wins and losses in alternate ones and will to break that sequence with a fourth victory of the season when they battle Telugu Titans. Their triumph over U Mumba wasn’t as straight-forward as their earlier victories as they had to tussle till the very last raid to earn a slender two-point win.

Their raiding unit has been outstanding so far this season and one, if not more, of skipper Maninder Singh, all-rounder Mohammad Nabibakhsh and K. Prapanjan have stepped up in every game so far this season.

Right-corner Baldev Singh has emerged as a star for them this season and leads the team in tackle points with 21 in five outings. His ability to surprise unsuspecting raiders with a back hold has been a big source of his points this season and Bengal Warriors will be hopeful that he can continue making an impact for his side.

Telugu Titans finally managed to score their first victory in Season 7 as they beat Gujarat Fortunegiants on Sunday thanks to a stellar defensive performance, particularly from Vishal Bhardwaj who was the joint-top scorer of the team alongside Siddharth Desai with seven points.

Their defensive unit has been outstanding in a couple of outings so far and their performance against U.P. Yoddha, where they allowed the opposition just five raid points, was a feather in the caps of the team and coach Gholamreza Mazandarani.

The defence will have to be on top of their game if they are to stop Bengal Warriors’ raiding trio of Maninder, Nabibakhsh and Prapanjan. Siddharth ‘Baahubali’ Desai’s return to form has been a big factor in the upward trajectory of Telugu Titans’ season over the last three matches and the team will be hopeful that the mercurial raider – and his brother Suraj Desai – will continue to keep providing points aplenty in the upcoming fixture.

