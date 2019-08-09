Pro Kabaddi 2019 Highights, Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddha at Patna: Pardeep Narwal stars as Patna sign off home leg with win

Click here to follow all live action from the Pro Kabaddi League match between Patna Pirates and UP Yoddha

The final game of the Patna leg sees home side Patna Pirates take on U.P. Yoddha at the Patliputra Indoor Stadium in the seventh season of the Pro Kabaddi League on Friday. Patna Pirates are yet to taste victory in their home leg and will hope to finish it on a high against U.P. Yoddha so that they can carry that momentum into the rest of their fixtures.

Patna Pirates went into their home leg with two wins from their three matches but failed to pick up a win in front of their home fans so far. They will draw inspiration from the fact that their captain and star raider ‘Record-Breaker’ Pardeep Narwal picked up a Super 10 in the team’s previous match and has started to look dangerous.

Mohammad Maghsoudlou did not score a single point in the home leg so far and will want to shine in his last Season 7 showing in front of Patna Pirates’ home fans. Jaideep has led the defence well with 21 tackle points at an average of 3.16 including two High 5s so far.

He will be a key man when Patna Pirates take on a strong U.P. Yoddha offence led by Monu Goyat and Rishank Devadiga.

U.P. Yoddha have strung together of a run of three unbeaten games and are looking increasingly confident with each passing game.

Veteran raiders Monu Goyat and Rishank Devadiga have taken a central role in offence over the past three matches and have been crucial in the upturn of results. Rookie Left Corner Sumit and skipper Nitesh Kumar have combined to score 27 tackle points so far.

They are proving to be a rock-solid duo for U.P. Yoddha. With the offence and defence looking in great touch, U.P. Yoddha will hope to convert that form into results and climb up the VIVO Pro Kabaddi standings, starting with their match against Patna Pirates.

Courtesy: Pro Kabaddi

