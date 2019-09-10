Pro Kabaddi 2019: Ahmedabad's EKA Arena to host tournament's play-offs, semi-finals and final

Ahmedabad: The organisers of the Pro Kabaddi League announced on Tuesday that the final of the seventh season would be played in Ahmedabad on 19 October.

The organisers through a media statement declared Ahmedabad as the venue for the play-offs, where two eliminators, semifinals will be played apart from the final.

The eliminators will tale place on 14 October, while the semi-finals will be played on 16 October.

Currently, out of the 12 teams, Dabang Delhi KC are the table toppers with 59 points, while Bengal Warriors are on the second spot.

Schedule:

14 October:

Eliminator 1: League Rank 3 vs League Rank 6

Eliminator 2: League Rank 4 vs League Rank 5

16 October:

Semi Final 1: League Rank 1 vs Winner - Eliminator 1

Semi Final 2: League Rank 2 vs Winner - Eliminator 2

October 19:

Final: Winner - Semi Final 1 vs Winner - Semi Final 2.