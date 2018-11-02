Pro Kabaddi 2018, UP Yoddha vs Tamil Thalaivas, Match Highlights: Thalaivas romp to victory

Having won the first encounter between the sides this season, UP Yoddha will look beat Tamil Thalaivas and win the first Pro Kabaddi match in Greater Noida as they seek to go top of their zone.

UP Yoddha have succumbed to defeat only once and have come out on top in two encounters in their four meetings so far in Pro Kabaddi. The two sides have always produced close encounters and another one will mean the fans are in for a treat.

UP Yoddha put in a brilliant raiding performance as they narrowly beat Dabang Delhi KC in their previous match. Their two key raiders managed Super 10s as young Shrikant Jadhav returned with 12 points and Prashanth Kumar Rai managed 11 points. The duo accounted for 23 of the 25 raid points in the match, which means Tamil Thalaivas will have to bolster their defence against them. UP Yoddha will hope for another strong performance from the two as they seek a second victory over Tamil Thalaivas this season.

Tamil Thalaivas lost their previous game against Gujarat Fortunegiants. Ajay Thakur, however, continued his excellent form as he notched up 7 raid points. Experienced raiders Sukesh Hegde and Jasvir Singh chipped in as well with 9 raid points between them. Amit Hooda was on a verge of a High 5 in the previous outing and he should be instrumental in containing Shrikant and Prashanth.