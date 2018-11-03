Pro Kabaddi 2018, UP Yoddha vs Bengaluru Bulls, Match Highlights: Bengaluru beat Yoddha to go top of Zone B

With an eye on the top spot in Zone B, Bengaluru Bulls take on hosts UP Yoddha in the Pro Kabaddi League.

Bengaluru Bulls have been outstanding so far with four wins in five games and currently sit just two points behind Zone B leaders Patna Pirates with five additional games in hand. A win against UP Yoddha would propel Bengaluru Bulls to the top of Zone B.

Bengaluru Bulls got the better of UP Yoddha twice in their debut campaign in Season 5 whereas UP Yoddha managed a solitary win over them. That win, however, came in Bengaluru Bulls' packed home leg while both their defeats came at neutral venues. This time UP Yoddha will be playing at home, which could see Bengaluru Bulls seize the advantage as they will be coming off a break.

Two straight wins on either side of their only defeat this season have placed Bengaluru Bulls in a strong position in Zone B early in their campaign. Led by the unstoppable Pawan Kumar Sehrawat, Bengaluru Bulls are averaging a league-high 35.8 points in Season 6. Their offence, in particular, has been extremely potent, scoring at an average of 25.6 points per game for the team. Their prowess was in full display against reigning champions Patna Pirates, as Sehrawat, captain Rohit Kumar and Kashiling Adake combined to score 28 raid points in their 43-41 victory.

UP Yoddha had a mixed start to the campaign before two straight victories after a tie against Bengal Warriors suggested that the things were falling in place for them. However, a 24-46 defeat to Tamil Thalaivas in their first home game will have dented their confidence a little. They average almost 6 points less than Bengaluru Bulls in this season which gives the visitors an edge. However, the form of Prashanth Kumar Rai and Shrikant Jadhav has been a bright spark for UP Yoddha as the duo have combined to score 122 raid points for their team in this season. A win against zonal rivals Bengaluru Bulls will see them go to the top spot in Zone B and have a big advantage early in their home leg.