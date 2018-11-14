Pro Kabaddi 2018, U Mumba vs Bengaluru Bulls, Highlights: Mumbai side maintain their winning run

Preview: Wednesday witnesses the battle of the table toppers as the Inter Zone Challenge Week continues in Mumbai with the home side U Mumba taking on Bengaluru Bulls at the Dome@NSCI SVP Stadium. Both teams are coming off wins in their previous games and the result will depend on which team can continue their momentum.

U Mumba have more often than not performed well against Bengaluru Bulls, coming out victorious in nine of their 11 encounters so far. They continued this trend in the only match the two teams clashed in last season, running away 42-30 winners. Kashiling Adake will have good memories of the match as he scored 17 raid points for U Mumba but is part of the opposition now. Surender Singh too had a good outing, managing six tackle points and a similar performance will do him good heading ahead into the season.

After suffering two successive losses, U Mumba came back strongly with a 41-24 win against U.P. Yoddha in their previous match. Captain Fazel Atrachali and Surender Singh starred combining for 13 of the team’s 18 tackle points and will hope for another big performance against the most free-scoring team of the league. Siddharth Desai continued his prolific start to the season managing to get seven raid points and along with young Darshan Kadian will look to exploit Bengaluru Bulls’ inexperienced defence.

Content Courtesy: www.prokabaddi.com