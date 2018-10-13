Pro Kabaddi 2018, Telugu Titans vs UP Yoddha, Match Highlights: Titans maintain winning momentum

Preview: Telugu Titans face a stern test in their second game of the season against a young and talented U.P. Yoddha squad. Telugu Titans started Season 6 on a high note with a clinical display in offence and defence against the Tamil Thalaivas to secure a 33-28 win over the home team.

UP Yoddha were involved in a high-scoring affair against defending champions Patna Pirates that pushed them all the way till the final moments of the match. Their players made some great plays on both sides of the mat and, judging by that display, they will be a force to be reckoned with in this campaign.

Telugu Titans kicked off their campaign with a triumph over Tamil Thalaivas in the Southern Derby. Rahul Chaudhari led from the front, scoring nine raid points and was ably supported by raider Nilesh Salunke, who managed five total points, and Mohsen Maghsoudlou with seven. Telugu Titans’ big names in defence showed their class as Abozar Mohajermighani and captain Vishal Bhardwaj scoring three points each. Left Cover Anil Kumar also chipped in with two points. Telugu Titans will look to build off their bright start and carry that momentum into the match against UP Yoddha.