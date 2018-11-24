Pro Kabaddi 2018: Siddharth Desai powers U Mumba to comprehensive 39-23 win over Dabang Delhi

Pune: Siddharth Desai proved his worth yet again as U Mumba hammered Dabang Delhi 39-23 in a Pro Kabaddi Season 6 match on Saturday.

Siddharth and Rohit Baliyan combined to score 17 raid points whereas Fazel Atrachali and Surender chipped in with 8 tackle points to lead U Mumba to a win.

Chandran Ranjit was the lone performer for Dabang Delhi as he ended up with seven raid points while Naveen Kumar scored four points. Mumba are now back on the top of the table in Zone A with 62 points from 16 matches. Dabang Delhi are fourth in the table with 33 points from 12 matches.

U Mumba sent Meraj Sheykh to the bench in the 2nd minute to lead 2-1. Naveen Kumar started off brightly for Dabang Delhi as he got couple of raid points. It was 3-3 after three minutes with both teams looking eager to snatch an early lead.

U Mumba got ahead with a couple of raid and tackle points to lead 8-5 after 11 minutes. Siddharth Desai got into the act and hit a couple of successful raids which led to an all out being inflicted on Dabang Delhi. U Mumba led 14-6 after the all out and Dabang Delhi were staring at falling behind even further. At the end of the first half, U Mumba led 15-8 and were looking on course to a comfortable win.

U Mumba started the second half with a bang, inflicting another all out in the 24th minute to lead 23-9. Dabang Delhi were looking short of ideas with both of their raiders and defenders struggling. Chandran Ranjit got a raid point as Dabang Delhi hit double figures.

Delhi's defence sent back Siddharth to the bench and scored their second tackle point to trail 11-24.

But with Siddharth looking in fine form and U Mumba's defence working in tandem there was no way of a comeback for Delhi.

U Mumba were in in cruise control mode for the last 10 minutes of the match and ran out comfortable winners.